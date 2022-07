Well, Pelham kicked off our patriotic celebration season in a big way, the weather was almost perfect on Saturday and everyone enjoyed meeting up at the school for fellowship and good eats. The Caverns had their outdoor amphitheater grand opening the same day, wow, what a great music venue. The owners and staff are so incredibly gracious and you can tell they all love working there. Their focus is on the entire guest experience, and it shows. Really, you need to go to a show there.

TRACY CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO