8 Aesthetic Summer Outfits I'm Convinced Are Peak Fashion Girl

I was a competitive dancer growing up, so my non-workout wardrobe barely saw the light of day. I lived in nothing but leggings and leotards, and when athleisure became a huge trend, I felt like my personal style was finally in fashion. Years later, I'm now an editor with a body too broken to keep dancing, but I still prioritize daily movement (and a sporty look). Lately, I've been taking inspo from celebs who've mastered street style with trendy athleisure items like oversize joggers, unitards, matching sets, and preppy exercise dresses. They've been photographed leaving hot pilates looking as put-together as they did when they arrived. Curious about how on earth they achieve this effortless athletic vibe, I set out to create four athleisure outfits from FP Movement. So whether you spend your summers hiking or lounging, I've curated a list of every item you'll need for a sporty look this summer.
