ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

8 Aesthetic Summer Outfits I'm Convinced Are Peak Fashion Girl

By Sierra Mayhew
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we near the height of summer, it's a common experience to be running out of steam in the wardrobe department. With temperatures feeling nearly unbearable at some points, what can one wear to look chic yet stay cool at the same time?. If you're in need of some...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

The $75 Sneakers That Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Can't Stop Wearing

It's not every day that a shoe comes around that costs $75 and has been seen on practically every celebrity, including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. And yet that's exactly what's happening this summer, with both models—as well as Kaia Gerber, Rita Ora, and Lila Moss—having recently been spotted wearing Adidas Sambas while out and about.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm 5'2", But I Feel Tall in These Summer Sandals

As a member of the 5’2” and under club, I’m proud to say people are often surprised to hear what my height actually is. Not to say there’s anything wrong with being on the petite side of the spectrum, but I do aim to always dress in a way that’s flattering for my body type, and it seems I’ve been successfully elongating my appearance all this time.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

"Boat Shoe Summer" Is Here, and This Is How We're Styling Them

Some pieces never go out of style, and Sperry's iconic boat shoe is one of them. Lately, they've really been having a moment with the fashion set here in NYC. I've been spotting them all over town styled up with summer staples like floral minidresses or dressed down with classic denim cutoffs and ribbed tanks. They're a stylish staple that can be worn with practically every outfit in your closet. Over the years, Sperry has expanded its boat shoe selection, and it has enough variations and playful colorways to go with any outfit I currently want to wear. In short, I'm convinced these are the most versatile shoes on the market. To prove my theory, I created five looks for every summer activity. Going on a boat trip? I got you. Grabbing brunch with girlfriends? There's an outfit for that. Keep scrolling to see the shoppable looks I created with the shoe of the season, all of which will keep you stylish all summer long. You're going to want to see these.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggy Jeans#Straight Leg Jeans
whowhatwear

I'm a Luxury-Handbag Expert—These Are the Best Valentino Bags to Invest In

Let me take you down memory lane for a second. Can you remember the first bag you ever owned that you loved? What did it look like? Why was it valuable to you? It’s safe to say that almost everyone who loves fashion can remember their first handbag—mine was a labelless crescent shoulder bag made of silver chain mail. And while everyone’s first handbag varies, the sentimental value that the first bag holds for us all remains. Of course, placing a value beyond memory on your vintage handbag requires in-depth knowledge of the luxury space. Not all bags are created equal, and they’re not all sound investments for the long-term. I still love my little chain-mail bag to this day (and I’ll never pass up the chance to test-drive a new handbag trend), but I know that investing in a designer bag is the grown-up scenario when shopping for purses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

BET Awards Red Carpet: The Most Unforgettable Looks

The BET Awards are kicking off today in Los Angeles, California, starting the summer with a bang. The ceremony, which Taraji P. Henson is hosting, will include a roster of exciting performances, and Sean "Diddy" Combs is receiving the night's top honor, a Lifetime Achievement Award. But as memorable as the performances are, it's not the only thing worth scoping out. The award show is known to bring out the best celebrity fashion moments, and anything goes. So far, Lizzo showed up in sequin custom Gucci gown, and Henson dazzled in Tom Ford. Below, we combed through all of the red carpet looks for the most unforgettable ones of the night. Keep scrolling to see them all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—I'm Over These 4 Items But Love These 4 Fresh Finds

When we're looking for expert shopping tips, Sandy Koszarek is always a go-to. The VIP Nordstrom stylist works with clients on a daily basis to test out new trends and explore their personal styles, so she certainly knows her stuff. She recently shared the trends that she thinks will help get your closet up to speed for the season. And now, she's taking her advice a step further by telling us which pieces she's currently over. Of course, it's worth noting that you should always wear what you love and what makes you comfortable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

3 Classic Items Celebs Are Wearing With Non-Skinny Jeans

Sure, skinny jeans can be polarizing, but they're really a staple silhouette at this point. And yes, many of us (celebs included) still reach for them. That said, it's non-skinny jeans—straight-leg cuts and relaxed silhouettes—that many A-listers are gravitating toward for their forward nature. And after scrolling through a range of street style photos, I noticed that there are a few modern yet classic pieces that many celebs wear with their favorite non-skinny jeans.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Studied Hundreds of Pages on Nordstrom, H&M, and Macy's—These Picks Stood Out

If you're looking to put the final touches on your summer wardrobe but are hitting dead-ends, you've come to the right place. Out of all the seasons, I find summer shopping the hardest. After checking multiple sites and scrolling through hundreds of pages, even I, a fashion editor, have thought about giving up. But since it is my job to bring you the best finds, I kept going. And after hours of browsing, I was able to find some incredible items at H&M, Nordstrom, and Macy's. I do this fairly often, but I am always shocked at how many good items I can find among the many pages. Not only is the offering on-trend, but everything below also comes at a pretty price point.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Zara Said Let's Party: 30 Pretty Going-Out Shoes That Have My Jaw on the Floor

Whenever I'm getting ready to go out for the night, my plans usually come first and my outfit choice second. But ever so often, it's the other way around. On occasions like this, I find myself invading the group chat to cook up some plans just so I can get the chance to step out in a new party-ready piece. Shopping for an occasion that's yet to be planned? Some might call it delusional, but I call it manifestation. And whether or not your weekend plans are already set, Zara has something to say about it.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

34 '90s-Inspired Shoes and Bags That Go With Literally Everything

While all things Y2K have entered the chat as of late, it's been the '90s that have inspired almost every accessory trend there is over the past few years. And truth be told, I don't see that changing anytime soon. In general, '90s-inspired accessories have a minimalist look that makes them quite versatile. (If you want a modern-day example, check out pretty much anything from The Row.)
APPAREL
whowhatwear

We're Picky About Bodywash—15 Brands We Always Come Back To

Let’s be honest: Many beauty products are helpful but not necessarily vital. I’m always happy to stock my shelves with plenty of softening serums and purifying masks, but at the end of the day, I know that those products fall squarely into the category of “extras.” When I think about the core products I have that I actually genuinely need in order to wake up every morning and be a functioning human, one thing immediately comes to mind: bodywash.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

I'm a Fashion Editor Who Lives in Athleisure During the Summer—Here's Why

I was a competitive dancer growing up, so my non-workout wardrobe barely saw the light of day. I lived in nothing but leggings and leotards, and when athleisure became a huge trend, I felt like my personal style was finally in fashion. Years later, I'm now an editor with a body too broken to keep dancing, but I still prioritize daily movement (and a sporty look). Lately, I've been taking inspo from celebs who've mastered street style with trendy athleisure items like oversize joggers, unitards, matching sets, and preppy exercise dresses. They've been photographed leaving hot pilates looking as put-together as they did when they arrived. Curious about how on earth they achieve this effortless athletic vibe, I set out to create four athleisure outfits from FP Movement. So whether you spend your summers hiking or lounging, I've curated a list of every item you'll need for a sporty look this summer.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Modest Dresser, and I'll Certainly Be Copying These 9 Summer 'Fits

To many, modest dressing in the summer may seem like an oxymoron. I get it—when the temperatures have surpassed 90°, no amount of clothing feels right. But those of us who adhere to a modest lifestyle have learned how to feel cool and simultaneously look chic, even in the middle of the summer. But sometimes, I have days when I struggle a bit to put outfits together, which is why I have an ongoing mood board where I'm always adding looks I want to re-create.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

6 Cool Things Pilates Girls Are Wearing in L.A. Right Now

While I had taken Pilates classes in the past, it wasn’t until earlier this year when I became a bonafide Pilates girl. My workout routine includes classes at a studio in L.A. and I love both the strengthening I’ve seen over time, as well as the mental clarity I leave with after each session. During the classes, I also can’t help but notice the Pilates fashion micro-trends that are emerging in the L.A. workout scene. Since I’ve been interested in building out my workout wardrobe, I’ve been taking notes on what all of the most stylish people are wearing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

I Just Found My Next Under-$50 Summer Sandal Purchase on Sienna Miller's Feet

I love a celebrity who knows a good affordable find when they see one. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Celebrities have their pick of just about any fashion item they want, so when they wear something affordable, it must be good. In this case, the celebrity is Sienna Miller and that thing is a pair of flat sandals that are perfect for vacations and city strolls (like in Miller's case) alike.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy