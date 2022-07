Charleston County Council’s recent decision to commit a sizable chunk of its federal COVID money to affordable housing is an important step, but it won’t mean much if the council doesn’t quickly follow up with a solid, detailed strategy to spend the $20 million — and possibly much more — in the years to come. County residents, housing advocates and developers also have an important role to play and must let their elected officials know what they want that strategy to look like.

