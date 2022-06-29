ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Multiple predictions favor Oklahoma to land four-star NC running back Daylan Smothers

By Bryant Crews
 3 days ago
If you blinked, you might’ve missed it. In a whirlwind of events that started the day before, the Oklahoma Sooners look to be closing in on their second running back commit for the class of 2023.

While four-star Kalib Hicks is already committed, the Sooners — specifically running backs coach DeMarco Murray — aren’t done yet. Four-star running back Daylan Smothers recently dropped a top four of Oklahoma, Florida State, NC State and Alabama.

A little more than 24 hours later multiple crystal ball predictions were made within an hour of each other that swung the momentum heavily in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Smothers received four crystal balls and a Rivals forecast from three Oklahoma insiders and two FSU insiders. Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm of OUInsider and Zach Blostein and Brendan Sonnone of Noles247 each issued crystal ball predictions with a confidence level of six or better. Josh McCuistion of SoonersScoop put in a Rivals futurecast in favor of Oklahoma as well.

Approximately 24 hours after he released his top four Smothers looks like he could be on commitment watch at any time with momentum overwhelmingly favoring the guys in Crimson & Cream.

Smothers is an explosive all-purpose back from West Charlotte High School. He dominates with his physical running, but he has another gear to separate from traffic. Smothers originally played for Chambers High School, which most recently produced Jeremiah Hall. After seeing him at a Rivals camp in North Carolina in early March, the Sooners offered Smothers and the race was on.

It appears that race may be coming to an end shortly, and a commitment to Oklahoma would all but solidify the Sooners’ running back recruitment efforts for the 2023 class.

Daylon Smothers’ Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 222 6 14

Rivals 4 171 4 7

247Sports 4 — 15 31

247 Composite 4 219 9 9

On3 Recruiting 4 194 8 8

On3 Composite 4 269 11 14

Vitals

Hometown Charlotte, NC

Projected Position Running Back

Height 6-0

Weight 180

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma
  • Florida State
  • Penn State
  • Alabama
  • Miami
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • NC State
  • Ohio State

