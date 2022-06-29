ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Half acre burned in fire at homeless encampment in Waiehu, Maui

mauinow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire at a homeless encampment in Waiehu, Maui burned a half acre before being brought under control on Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials say the blaze was located at the 1300...

mauinow.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Fire: US State Government Issue Mandatory Evacuation Orders as Wildfire Spreads Across Southern California

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued by local authorities, as a wildland fire is growing in size at the Angeles National Forest in Southern California. Members of the law enforcement are reportedly conducting a door-to-door approach to impose the measure as the wildfire threatens the Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Engine#Maui
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Maui man accused of fatally electrocuting girlfriend several times and trying to flee to Oregon

MAUI, Hawaii (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man faces a murder charge after police allege he electrocuted a woman and drove her body to a nearby hospital. According to the Maui Police Department, on Sunday, June 19, at 8:31 a.m., officers were called to the Kula Hospital for a report of an unresponsive woman who was brought to the emergency room. When they arrived, Maui Police learned the victim, 42-year-old Angela Johnson, had been pronounced dead by the attending emergency room physician. The doctor reportedly determined she died before she got to the hospital.
KULA, HI
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
TODAY.com

1 climber dead, 4 others rescued on California’s 14,000-foot Mount Shasta after snowstorm

One climber is dead and four others are lucky to be alive after suffering serious injuries in icy conditions on California's Mt. Shasta on Monday. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office conducted three rescue operations within eight hours of one another after snowfall on Sunday turned to ice on Monday on the mountain located about 200 miles north of Sacramento.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy