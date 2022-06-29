ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle, MN

Minnesota resorts are booked solid this summer

By David Schuman
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xI3JH_0gPD5qIh00

Minnesota resorts booked solid this summer 02:01

ISLE, Minn. -- It seems a lot of people are skipping their flights and road tripping for their holiday weekend plans.

Resorts across the area tell us they are packed with customers, something that hasn't happened in two years.

Amanda Etienne and her son, Bronson Ditch, traveled from La Salle in southern Minnesota to spend a week with their family at Appeldoorn's Sunset Bay Resort on Lake Mille Lacs.

"After the COVID, yeah, this is the perfect, perfect place just to get away," Ditch said.

Etienne noticed Tuesday it's a bit slower than previous summers, but she expects, correctly, that the resort will fill up by the weekend.

Christine Sorensen, Appeldoorn's general manager, says they're booked solid through the Fourth of July holiday.

Sugar Lake Lodge near Grand Rapids is also out of vacancies this weekend, according to Abby Oxborough, the resort's owner and general manager. In fact, she says their waiting list is about 50 or 60 people long.

Both Sorensen and Oxborough say high gas prices are working in their favor.

CBS

"People don't want to drive that far," Sorensen said. "They're driving far enough to be away from home, an hour to two hours is an easy drive for the amount of gas, and yet they get to spend time away with their families."

Some of the guests booked at the resorts this weekend are actually being re-booked from canceled trips last summer or even 2020. It's created a logjam of reservations for several weeks.

"We're just doing the best we can to accommodate, but you know, it books up fast and every time people leave, we remind them, you know, get your spot for next year because we don't know how it's going to look like," Oxborough said.

She says weekday trips might be the best bet to get a resort vacation in this summer.

Comments / 4

Related
mprnews.org

Invasive lupine, a lovely lightning rod on Minnesota's North Shore

Every year, in early summer, fields of lupine erupt in a cornucopia of color along the North Shore of Lake Superior, in different shades of purple and pink, blue and white. Photographers adore the tall, showy, vibrant wildflowers. Lupine images sprout on Facebook this time of year. Yet those pictures...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Salle, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Isle, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hy-Vee withdraws potato salad varieties due to presumptive positive microbial test

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hy-Vee announced Friday afternoon that they are withdrawing all its potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive microbial test result.The final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days. According to a press release, Hy-Vee decided to withdraw all its potato salad products from its shelves pending final test results.The withdrawal includes all varieties and sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and deli service cases in Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, Dollar Fresh Market locations and Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores.The withdrawal affects all eight states...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Issues Two Warnings for Holiday Travelers This Year

If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota just issued two warnings you'll want to take note of before you pack up the car and head out. After the past two years, when many events and activities were either canceled or reduced, a LOT of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting ready to do some traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota climbers embarking on journey to make the outdoors more inclusive

MINNEAPOLIS -- Although people of color make up nearly 40% of the U.S. population, nearly 70% of people visiting national parks and forests are white, according to data collected by the U.S. Forest, National Park and Fish and Wildlife Services.A group of Minnesota climbers are trying to change that by setting off on a trip to make the outdoors a more inclusive space. The ten members of the "Flatlanders Ascent" group have been training weekly since February to embark on a trip to Washington State to climb Mount Baker (Kulshan)."It's about setting them up with not just technical skills but creating...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Pink Beach is a Must for your Road Trip This Summer

Have you heard about the hidden pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you?. Is it just me or have you ever been sucked in watching TikTok videos that you actually ended up learning something? That's exactly what happened to me. One minute I was watching a video of a cat doing something stupid and then I was watching a video posted by @planetwithsara about a pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you. #TrueStory.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Sugar
wjon.com

Where to Spot the Wienermobile Around Minnesota This July

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the road and making a handful of stops around the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. If you've never seen the giant rolling hotdog up close, it really is a sight to take in. I had a chance to take a tour of one of these vehicles a few years ago, and I was blown away by the attention to detail Oscar Mayer put into building and decorating them.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Cindi Hills Of Aitkin Wins Dream Getaway 63

Congratulations to Cindi Hills from Aitkin - The winner of Dream Getaway 63. We called Cindi bright and early Friday morning, July 1st, to let her know she won the trip of a lifetime. She said she has been trying to win for quite some time and thinks that she will take her husband and best friends to Hawaii for her 50th birthday, because "She deserves to be on the beach for her 50th." Cindi, we totally agree!
AITKIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Red, white and blue - and now green as THC food and drinks are legal in Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The celebration of Red, White and Blue, can now mix in a little green as a new law took effect on Friday that for the first time regulates the use of cannabinoids derived from hemp in food and beverages in Minnesota."We're trying to create an environment where there are safe products for consumers. That's what this law was intended to do," Josh Maslowski, owner of Stigma Hemp, told WCCO. "Cannabis is not going to go away, so the best option to do is create a responsible industry."Hemp, a cousin of marijuana, is a cannabis plant that has less than...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS Minnesota

Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABC4

What makes Bear Lake so blue?

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with Bear Lake nestled between northern Utah and Idaho, it certainly is a rare sight. While most lakes in the United States look relatively the same, Bear Lake looks like something straight out of a tropical vacation. Known for its striking turquoise blue water, the popular recreation destination […]
LIFESTYLE
boreal.org

Cook County among 9 Minnesota counties at high risk for COVID per CDC

Jaeden Allen, 7-month-old sits on the lap of his father and gets a sticker after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination at the Mall of America on Wednesday. Photo: Kerem Yücel | MPR News. CDC: 9 counties rated with high community level risk; 75 with high...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota agencies to crack down on drinking while boating over holiday weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Expect to see law enforcement on the water this holiday weekend, patrolling for boaters under the influence.The Minnesota State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources, and multiple sheriff's departments plan to crack down on boaters who are drinking. The goal is to keep boaters safe during "Operation Dry Water.""We have zero tolerance for people boating under the influence," said Lt. Adam Block, a boating law administrator with the DNR. "If you make that choice, you will not get a warning, and you will not get a second chance. You will be arrested, taken to jail, and you'll have to face the heavy penalties that come with your decision." Operation Dry Water is a national effort, so law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin will also be taking part. According to the DNR, roughly half of all boating fatalities in Minnesota involve alcohol. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
houstonstringer_com

Edibles are now legal to consume in Minnesota

It is now legal to buy, sell, and consume low-dose edibles that contain up to 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for those over 21 in Minnesota. This is only allowed in food or drink form and can only be purchased by those over the age of 21, similar to the legal drinking age. THC is the main active ingredient in marijuana that allows a user to get "high".
MINNESOTA STATE
KDRV

Mount Shasta Resort closing for Fourth of July

MOUNT SHASTA CITY, Calif.-- For the last 25 years, many residents across Northern California have gone to the Mount Shasta Resort driving range to enjoy watching the city's Fourth of July fireworks show. But in 2022 that option will not be made available. According to the Resort's Facebook page, the...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
65K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy