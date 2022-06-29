Pennsylvania American Water evaluating Breakneck sewer authority, considering purchase
A confidentiality agreement indicates that Pennsylvania American Water Company has expressed interest in potentially purchasing the Breakneck Creek Regional Authority, which provides sewage treatment to customers in Adams Township, Cranberry Township, Seven Fields, Mars, Valencia, Middlesex Township and Forward Township in Butler County and to Pine Township and Richland Township in...www.cranberryeagle.com
Comments / 0