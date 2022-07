CRANBERRY TWP — Most Cranberry residents will pay slightly more for water and sewage service beginning in August. The township’s Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved updates to Cranberry’s water and sewage fee schedule that will raise average water bills from $35 per month to $38 per month beginning with the August bill, and sewage bills will gradually rise from an average of $46 a month in July to an average of $58 per month in August 2023.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO