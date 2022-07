Polkadot, the eleventh biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $7 billion, might be getting a revamp of the entire governance system. The proposal, which is known as Gov2 while in development, can be summarised overall as striving to increase both the decentralisation and decision-making efficiency of the network. In order to do this, referenda will be the only first-class decision-making mechanism. It will contrast with the current form of governance in that many decisions can be happening simultaneously.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO