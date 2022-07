Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) easily won renomination to another term on Election Day with his running mate, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. “Four years ago I told you that we’d reverse the fiscal damage that Bruce Rauner did to this state, that I would end his hostage taking of the budget, reverse his credit downgrades and improve our state's finances,” Pritzker said in an election night speech. “Today we've had four balanced budgets in four years. We put a billion dollars in the state's rainy day fund. We reduced our state's pension liability and now we've received six credit upgrades.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO