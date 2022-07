There have been some positive steps forward in the ongoing Morrow County Hospital saga which deserve to be recognized. Hospital Board Chairman Joe Dreyer announced at the June 1st RFP (Request For Proposal) Committee meeting that he was requesting that the RFP committee be put on hold as he needed to focus on negotiating the extension of the Ohio Health management agreement which expires in December.

