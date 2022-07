Bill Ward was an integral part of Black Sabbath and of heavy metal’s genesis. Here he reflects on his eventful life thus far and his piles of unreleased albums. When Bill Ward was a young kid growing up in post-war Birmingham, he used to walk past the factories where they stamped the edges of sheets of metal, and make up rhymes and rhythms in his head. Back then he never dreamed, of course, that the noises he was imagining would eventually lead him into a career as a successful musician and one of the founding fathers of an entire genre.

