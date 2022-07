The Jersey Shore is known for several things – Snooki, D’jais, and beach badges (otherwise known as beach admission fees). Beach badges/tokens are synonymous with New Jersey towns that operate with a beach tag system that requires people who pay a fee for a daily, weekly, or seasonal pass, but not all New Jersey beaches have an entry fee. In fact, several beaches are completely free to the public. Read on to discover which Jersey shore beaches don’t require beach badges.

