Fast and fiery cars coming to N. F. Motorplex this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a day of football competition and some spiritual messages at Freeport High School Wednesday. Coach Arntz and his staff at Freeport High School co-hosting a seven on seven competition, along with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Five teams total taking part with three of them from our area, Bay, South Walton and Niceville. Escambia and West Florida the other two teams. This a nice mix of football and some positive spiritual messages. We’ll focus on the X’s and O’s here. If you’re not familiar with seven on seven, that’s where the so called skill position players on the offense attack the linebackers and defensive backs. So a stress on the passing game. For a better explanation of it all, here’s Bay head coach Jeremy Brown. “You know I think the first thing about seven on seven is keeping it in perspective.” says Brown. “You know what I mean. It’s not necessarily real football because we’re not blocking and tackling. Me being an offensive line guy by trade, blocking and tackling is pretty important. But I think it’s good for the kids to get out and compete. You know it’s so hard in the off-season in football to simulate competition. It’s not like basketball and baseball and those other sports where you play games all the time. Football you really can’t. So it gives the guys a chance to compete. And you know you can work on some things offensively, some timing, the quarterback throwing the ball. And defensively some coverage stuff that you may need at the end of quarters, at the end of halves and the end of games during the fall. So we get a lot out of it.”

FREEPORT, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO