ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, FL

Fast and fiery cars coming to N. F. Motorplex this weekend

By Scott Rossman
WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -it is going to be a very big weekend ahead for the folks at the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain. They are calling Saturday’s schedule “Night of Fire”. And that’s because they will be bringing in half a dozen Nostalgia Nitro Funny Cars...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be an unsettled holiday weekend weather wise in the panhandle. We will see a decent chance of storms each day with the highest chance in the AM near the coast and then a higher chance inland in the late AM and afternoon. Most of the evenings should be dry. Lows temperatures will be in the 70s this weekend with highs 85-90 depending on when rain impacts where you are. The good news is for the Fourth of July fireworks is the evenings should be dry so we do not think there should be issues with the firework displays. The forecast remains unsettled into next week w/rain chances between 50-70%.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Today’s Tunes with Christon Birge

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured Vernon native Christon Birge. Christon got started in music at 15 years old when he saved enough money working on a watermelon farm in Chipley to buy the two things he wanted most; a trick bike and a guitar. Since then, Christon has gone on to win the 2014 Tootsies Birthday Bash, opening in Nashville for Kid Rock, and tour venues across the southeast region.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

Bicyclist hit, killed by Jeep in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A 47-year-old Santa Rosa Beach man was killed in a bicycle crash Thursday night. It happened around 11:20 p.m. on US Highway 98, east of Don Bishop Road. The man was in the right turn lane on his bike as a Jeep utility was approaching the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Fountain, FL
Local
Florida Cars
State
Indiana State
WJHG-TV

Groundbreaking for new skate park in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials broke ground on the new skate park located at the Panama City Beach Publix Sports Complex. County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts said this 20,000-square-foot skate park has been in the works for a few years. “This should just add...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

One dead after head-on collision in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Louisiana man is dead after a two-car collision on Highway 231 Thursday night. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11 p.m. south of Bertha Nelson Road. A 36-year-old man from Louisiana was driving the wrong way on Highway 231 in the northbound lane when he collided head-on […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two dead in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are dead after a crash in Walton County Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 20 near Cowford Road around 1:30 p.m. At the same time, a tractor-trailer was driving east on the same road when the truck drove into the eastbound lane, directly in front of the dump truck. The two vehicles collided head-on.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Hill
Person
Ryan
Person
Ryan North
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s. Expect showers and storms to redevelop near the coast Friday AM and then move inland in the afternoon. Rain chances will be 60-70%. Highs will be 85-90. This same forecast will continue through the upcoming holiday weekend. We could see a slight decrease as we head into next week.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in southern Walton County Thursday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. Troopers said a man was biking eastbound on U.S. Highway 98 around 11:00 p.m. They said the bicyclist was in the westbound right turn lane for Don Bishop Road.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

The 80th anniversary of the sinking of Empire Mica

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular dive site off the coast of Apalachicola has a story dating back 80 years. Wednesday marks the anniversary of when Empire Mica was torpedoed and sunk by a German U-boat, right in our backyard. They say a picture is worth a thousand...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/lows in the 70s. Expect showers and storms to develop near the coast Thursday AM and then move inland in the afternoon. Rain chances will be 60-70%. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s at the coast and near 90 inland. This same pattern continues through the weekend ahead. We may see rain chances decrease a little early next week.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

4th of July around town: Visit Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 4th of July is right around the corner and we want to keep you updated with events around town. Visit Panama City Beach invites you out to the largest fireworks display on the Gulf Coast. “July is the busiest season here in Panama...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Geneva Co. crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE - Alejandro Villarino Garces, 54, of Geneva has been identified as the victim in today’s crash. One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Geneva County. News4 sources confirm the accident happened on Dr. Gay Memorial Bridge on Highway 27 South....
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHG-TV

Tips on firework safety for this July 4th

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - July Fourth is a huge celebration filled with fun and yes, fireworks. But those fireworks can be dangerous. “Improperly disposed of fireworks that were still hot and containing embers, that can be an issue,” Ray Hottinger, the Battalion Chief for Bay County Emergency Services, said.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

FCA and Freeport host 7 on 7 tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a day of football competition and some spiritual messages at Freeport High School Wednesday. Coach Arntz and his staff at Freeport High School co-hosting a seven on seven competition, along with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Five teams total taking part with three of them from our area, Bay, South Walton and Niceville. Escambia and West Florida the other two teams. This a nice mix of football and some positive spiritual messages. We’ll focus on the X’s and O’s here. If you’re not familiar with seven on seven, that’s where the so called skill position players on the offense attack the linebackers and defensive backs. So a stress on the passing game. For a better explanation of it all, here’s Bay head coach Jeremy Brown. “You know I think the first thing about seven on seven is keeping it in perspective.” says Brown. “You know what I mean. It’s not necessarily real football because we’re not blocking and tackling. Me being an offensive line guy by trade, blocking and tackling is pretty important. But I think it’s good for the kids to get out and compete. You know it’s so hard in the off-season in football to simulate competition. It’s not like basketball and baseball and those other sports where you play games all the time. Football you really can’t. So it gives the guys a chance to compete. And you know you can work on some things offensively, some timing, the quarterback throwing the ball. And defensively some coverage stuff that you may need at the end of quarters, at the end of halves and the end of games during the fall. So we get a lot out of it.”
FREEPORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy