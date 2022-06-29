Help Sought in Locating Missing Bemidji Man

DETROIT LAKES — A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the Highland Drive and Highway 34 intersection in Detroit Lakes on Friday, July 1. At 3:19 p.m., Becker County emergency dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a "vehicle and a semi," with a driver who was trapped and suffered unknown injuries. Within minutes of the crash, Detroit Lakes police officers, Becker County deputies, Detroit Lakes firefighters, Minnesota state troopers and EMS personnel were successful in freeing a woman from her red Dodge Ram pickup and loaded her into a nearby ambulance, where she was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
