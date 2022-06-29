ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Help Sought in Locating Missing Bemidji Man

By Hanky Hazelton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who is considered vulnerable due to his current mental health and threats of suicide. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Nathan...

Wyatt Jourdain Missing From Bemidji

Wyatt Jourdain a 15 year old boy was reported missing on June 30th. The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating him. Wyatt was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a Rue 21 black pullover, and dark blue/black shorts with grey shoes. He was last...
BEMIDJI, MN
Bemidji Police Arrest Suspect in Connection to Cameron Park Abduction Attempt

Bemidji Police Detectives have identified and arrested a suspect in connection to an attempted abduction that occurred in Cameron Park on June 26. According to Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, the suspect has been identified as Michael Wayne Petersen, 21, of Bemidji. Upon identifying Petersen, Bemidji Police arrested him. Petersen is currently in custody.
BEMIDJI, MN
Missing Bemidji Man Found Dead in Rural Beltrami County

The search for a missing Bemidji man has ended tragically. Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel reports that 50-year-old Nathan A. Pochardt was found dead in a rural area of Beltrami County this morning. Beitel says there is no threat to the public and an autopsy is pending. Pochardt was reported...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
Authorities Give Fireworks Safety Tips for 4th of July Weekend

It’s that time of the year again, where families gather together to celebrate one of America’s grandest holidays, Independence Day. And of course, it wouldn’t be a traditional celebration without fireworks. But, where there’s fireworks, there’s also potential danger. “Roughly 73 injuries are reported each...
BEMIDJI, MN
DL-Online

Woman injured when box truck rear-ends pickup truck on Highway 34 at Highland Drive

DETROIT LAKES — A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the Highland Drive and Highway 34 intersection in Detroit Lakes on Friday, July 1. At 3:19 p.m., Becker County emergency dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a "vehicle and a semi," with a driver who was trapped and suffered unknown injuries. Within minutes of the crash, Detroit Lakes police officers, Becker County deputies, Detroit Lakes firefighters, Minnesota state troopers and EMS personnel were successful in freeing a woman from her red Dodge Ram pickup and loaded her into a nearby ambulance, where she was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

The Bemidji Police Department is currently requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old. Wyatt Jourdain from Bemidji was last reported as a runaway on June 30th. According to police, Jourdain was last seen around midnight on the same day near the 500 block of Mississippi Avenue. Jourdain...
BEMIDJI, MN
krwc1360.com

Clearwater Man Involved In Crash In Northern Minnesota

A Clearwater man was involved in a two car crash in Becker County yesterday afternoon (6-27). Reports say 58-year-old Frank Gordon Stellmach was eastbound on Highway 10 in Burlington Township when his Chevy Malibu collided with a vehicle that was turning onto Highway 10 from Eagle Lake Road. That vehicle, a Ford Escape, was being driven by 60-year-old Mary Jo Reetz of Frazee.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Crowds Return for a Weekend of Fun at 78th Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival

The Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival began Thursday night, and once again crowds have returned to enjoy the 4th of July festivities. With 78 years of family fun brought to the Bemidji area, both the volunteers who run the event and the community members who attend are finding different ways of enjoying the 4th of July weekend. From the rides at Merriam’s Midway to the songs from the entertainment tent, the Water Carnival is a summer staple for Bemidji and its surrounding communities.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

RiverWood Bank’s Biggest Fundraiser Returns to Bemidji

RiverWood Bank in Bemidji held their annual bratwurst fundraiser on Tuesday for the United Way of Bemidji Area. For over a decade, RiverWood Bank has been supporting the organizations with their fundraisers. After two years of being unable to host the bratwurst fundraiser, the bank finally got the chance to fire up their grill and raise money for the non-profit once more. Being one of the biggest fundraisers RiverWood Bank hosts, people, organizations, and businesses in the community assist in making it happen.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Ridgeway Neighborhood Initiative Hosting Community Picnics in Bemidji

Bemidji Rotarians are working with other organizations and city council members to build a better relationship with those in the Ridgeway neighborhood. One method of doing so is by hosting a community picnic every two weeks. Part of the larger Ridgeway Neighborhood Initiative, Rotarians, Bemidji Boys & Girls Club members,...
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman airlifted from Gull Lake after legs pinned by pontoon

WALKER, Minn. -- A woman has been airlifted from Gull Lake after she was pinned against a dock by a pontoon.The incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday at a residence on the lake in the city of East Gull Lake.The pontoon was attempting to dock when a mechanical failure caused it to accelerate, authorities said.A 37-year-old woman tried to stop the pontoon from striking the deck by sitting and putting her feet out to stop it, but investigators say her feet ended up sliding down, and her legs became pinched in between.She was taken to a Twin Cities metro area hospital by helicopter. There's no word on how serious her injuries were.
WALKER, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.3 Lite FM

Rare Cloud Formation Called ‘End of the World Sky’ Captured over Minnesota

I have to admit, when I saw this photo, I was shocked. If it is REAL, it's one of the most amazing photos I've ever seen in my life. The photo looks like the earth is going to be swallowed up by an ocean from another world. It is really quite impressive, and it's hard to believe that Theresa Lucas didn't even notice how amazing the sky was when she was getting ready to take the photo, but that's what happened.
CBS News

1 killed, 1 gravely injured in northern Minnesota rollover crash

GONVICK, Minn. -- One woman is dead and another is gravely injured after a rollover crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 22-year-old Morgan Avenson was driving east on Highway 92 in Gonvick when she lost control just before 3 a.m. The vehicle entered...
GONVICK, MN

