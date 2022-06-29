K-State Athletics sets fundraising record

Kansas State’s 38-35 win over Oklahoma from 2020 plays on a video board in the Shamrock Zone in the south end zone of Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Shamrock Zone was the first completed portion of K-State Athletics’ Building Champions initiative which recently passed $100 million dollars in fundraising, a department record. Staff photos by Lucas Boland

Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor announced on Monday that K-State Athletics has set a new department record for funds raised in a capital campaign, surpassing $100 million in the Ahearn Fund for its Building Champions initiative.

The initiative has focused on the completion of the Shamrock Zone and the current construction of the Morgan Family Volleyball Arena, Morris Family Olympic Performance Center and the Shamrock Practice Facility.

“I continue to be amazed at the continued support of our fans and donors,” Taylor said in a written statement. “The number of K-Staters who believed in the vision for these facilities and stepped up to make them become a reality is just phenomenal. We are beyond grateful for their commitment to these projects, and their leadership will impact K-State student-athletes, coaches and fans for decades to come.”

The $100 million was generated by 273 total donors according to K-State and included two eight-figure gifts, 16 seven-figure gifts and 38 six-figure gifts.

“We are so grateful to everyone who made this milestone a reality,” senior associate athletics director for development Josh McCowan said. “The passion and pride of so many who generously donate is incredible, and their desire to make a positive impact on the student-athlete experience is truly inspiring.”

With the current plans in the Building Champions initiative wrapping up, more plans may soon be on the way for future projects within the K-State Athletics’ master facility plan, including turning the Brandenberry Indoor Complex into a indoor track and field venue, which moves the track and field team out of historic Ahearn Field House.

“We are not done yet,” Taylor said. “There are several projects in our master plan that we are discussing and need to address soon, including the renovation of our current indoor football facility into a new indoor track and field venue. Designs and concepts are being discussed, but we still need donor support to make this possible for our world-class track and field programs.”

The track team is the last Wildcat team to utilize Ahearn, which has slowly fallen into a state of disrepair.

The volleyball team, which was the field house’s main inhabitants ever since basketball moved to Bramlage Coliseum in 1988, moved its operations to Bramlage prior to the 2020 season.