Richmond, VA

Black Pride RVA: Celebrating Five Years Strong

By Wirt Confroy
virginia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis July 13 – 17, Black Pride RVA is celebrating their 5th Black Pride RVA weekend in Richmond, VA. While known widely for it’s early history, greater efforts have been made to dig into Richmond and Virginia’s collective past and find more history and heritage reflecting Virginia’s Black, Queer and Transgender...

blog.virginia.org

WSLS

Virginia ABC stores extend hours of operation

RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours. Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m. Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will...
Axios Richmond

Check out Richmond's free splash pads

The forecast for Thursday is hot, which is also the forecast for the rest of the summer. Check out these free options to cool off at a local splash pad. State of play: The city has two splash pads at its public pools, and both — plus all seven of Richmond's pools — are now open daily. Fairmount and Battery Park splash pads are open weekdays from 1-8pm, Saturdays from noon-5pm, and Sundays from 1-5pm. The spray park at Eastern Henrico Park. Photo courtesy of Henrico County Never to be outdone, Henrico County has four splash options — with a fifth opening at the end of summer. Dunncroft/Castle Point.Eastern Henrico.Short Pump.Twin Hickory. Hours: Daily, 9am-7pm. The spray park at Twin Hickory Park. Photo courtesy of Henrico County Plus there's the Pop Jet Fountain at Stony Point Fashion Park.Yep, it's still there. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm, and Sunday, noon-6pm.
WRIC TV

Richmond fireworks guide: The best places to watch this Fourth of July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the time of year when fireworks light up the night sky as Independence Day is celebrated across the nation. There are many places throughout Central Virginia where people can go to get a great view of bright, colorful fireworks shows, and celebrate with a patriotic spirit. Browse our list of fireworks displays happening this weekend before you head out to celebrate.
macaronikid.com

7 Day Trip Ideas From Richmond

Itching to get out of RVA for the day? There's a ton to do right here at home in Richmond, of course, but sometimes a road trip is the best kind of family fun!. To make planning easier for you, we've compiled a list of 5 places to explore within a 2 drive of Richmond.
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: June 30-July 6

From pop-ups to food-centric fundraising efforts to opening dates, head below for all this week's Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Gin bursting with botanicals; oaky, aromatic whiskeys; rosés and crisp lagers — all nonalcoholic, zero-proof or alcohol-removed, and all available at a newly opened shop in Carytown. Point 5 is a bottle shop dedicated to spirit-free alternatives to boozy beverages, including drinks packed with natural mood boosters. Shop owner Jody Short welcomes imbibers to explore the rapidly growing mindful drinking movement. (Richmond magazine)
macaronikid.com

Events To Celebrate July 4th In Richmond

Lewis Ginter- 9-5 pm FREE admission to the Garden on this day includes M&T Bank Pollinator Power featuring Big Bugs and Butterflies LIVE! This event is sponsored by CarMax. Ashland July 4th Celebration -7 m - 10p am Hanover Arts & Activities Center 500 S Center St, Ashland, VA. Featuring...
PLANetizen

The Benefits of Bright Red Bus-Only Lanes, Explained

An article by Lyndon German for the Richmond Times-Dispatch explains the reasoning behind the coat of bright red paint being applied to 2.5 miles of Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia. “The coating isn’t just an aesthetic choice, but a proven public safety strategy for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians,” writes Lyndon....
WRIC - ABC 8News

First responders, officers honor firefighter Alicia Monahan with cross-state processional

Those who knew and loved Chesterfield Firefighter Alicia Monahan prepared to lay her to rest Thursday after taking part in a cross-state processional to honor her. First responders and police brought her body back starting in North Carolina in what has been an emotional week. Monahan died Saturday, June 25 while off-duty teaching a swift water rescue training course in the Nantahala River in North Carolina.
