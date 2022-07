SAN ANTONIO — The suspected driver of a truck that carried dozens of migrants into south-central Texas this week remains in federal custody following his arrest. Homero Zamorano, Jr. stood before a judge Thursday at the U.S. Courthouse in the Western District of Texas. Zamorano was identified as the man photographed at a U.S. Customs checkpoint in a red 18-wheeler where more than 60 migrants were being ferried.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO