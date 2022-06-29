ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized: Reports

By Sareen Habeshian
 3 days ago

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported.

Barker, who married reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian last month, was taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the L.A. Times reported .

Photos from TMZ showed medical workers transporting Barker, 46, on a stretcher with Kardashian by his side.

Barker tweeted “God save me” just before 11 a.m. Tuesday but it’s unclear if the post was related to his medical issues.

Barker’s teenage daughter, Alabama Barker, also posted on social media, saying “Please send your prayers” around 5:30 p.m.

KTLA reached out to Barker’s representatives for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Back in 2018, the drummer was hospitalized due to blood clots found in both arms, along with a staph infection and cellulitis, People reported at the time.

The drummer married Kardashian in May in Portofino, Italy, with a lavish wedding. Their relationship has been a main plotline in the first season of the new Hulu reality series “The Kardashians.”

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Outsider.com

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Portrayal Is Getting Blasted Online

Elvis Presley’s family has given Austin Butler heaps of praise for his portrayal of The King of Rock, and fans are wondering why. On June 10th, a 10-second clip from the Baz Luhrmann biopic hit TikTok, and it immediately went viral. But not because people thought the actor did a stand-up impression of Elvis. It went viral because fans of the icon thought the short monologue sucked.
MOVIES
CBS Boston

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler pays Marshfield police a visit

MARSHFIELD -  Steven Tyler appears to be doing well, weeks after Aerosmith announced he was entering a treatment program due to a relapse.The 74-year-old dropped by the police station in Marshfield, where he has lived, and posed for a photo behind Chief Phillip Tavares' desk."The circle of life … we all want to be pro athletes, pro athletes want to be movie stars, movie stars want to be Rock Stars and Rock Stars want to be cops….. well….."DREAM ON"……..Mr. Tyler….. that desk you're at is taken!" the department posted to Facebook.The Boston-band in May canceled its summer Las Vegas residency dates, saying that Tyler relapsed while managing pain from a foot surgery. Aerosmith is scheduled to play a 50th anniversary concert at Fenway Park on Sept. 8.Earlier in the week, Island Creek Oysters shared a photo of Tyler visiting the farm in Duxbury."Love it when our friends visit us at work," Island Creek said. 
MARSHFIELD, MA
