ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lori Harvey Reveals She’s In ‘A Really Good Space’ And Excited About The Summer

By Sharde Gillam
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FvGs0_0gPCqHi100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xoZI_0gPCqHi100

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


All eyes have been on Lori Harvey after her breakup from Michael B. Jordan and it seems as if the model is doing just fine after the public split.

According to The Jasmine Brand , the entrepreneur did a recent interview where she reveals that she’s in a “really good space” and is excited about the summer, without specifically mentioning the breakup with the 35 year old actor.

“I’m in a really, really good space. Like, really happy. I’m excited for the summer. I feel like this is the first summer that we have kind of no real restrictions, like we’re off lockdown. So I feel good!” she shared.

The 25-year-old also opened up about her skincare brand SKN By LH which launched last year continuing, “Business is going good. I have some new fun projects that are coming soon that I’ve been working on, so I’m extremely excited to share that with everybody. Just excited to continue to grow, continue to evolve, continue to learn as I go.”

We previously reported that the couple reportedly broke up after dating for a year and a half after a source confirmed to PEOPLE ., explaining that “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken.”

The source continued, “They still love each other,” citing that the A Journal for Jourdan actor “matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” adding that “they still love each other,” and that the A Journal for Jourdan actor “matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term.”

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

Lori Harvey And Patrick Starrr Collaborate On A Beauty Tutorial To Recreate Her Oscars Look

Comments / 0

Related
BET

LisaRaye Shares An Interesting Theory On Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s breakup has fellow celebrities and fans speculating about what went wrong in a relationship that seemed so promising. Since news of the split went public, rumors have surfaced that Harvey was not ready to take the relationship the distance with the famed actor. While that seems plausible, especially considering Harvey is only 25, LisaRaye isn’t buying it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Taylor Hill
Person
Lori Harvey
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer and his ex-wife Annette Roque were spotted together at their daughter's high school graduation in late June — three years after the former flames finalized their bitter divorce. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo watched their 18-year-old daughter, Romy, receive her diploma on Sunday, June 26, in the Hamptons. It looked like Lauer, 64, tried to keep a low profile, as he was seen in a white hat, jacket, sunglasses and blue shirt. For her part, the model, 55, wore a white dress and carried some flowers. KATIE COURIC CALLS...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Reveals He’s ‘Dating’ Rapper Yung Miami, 28: ‘We Have Great Times’

Diddy, 52, opened up about his relationship status in his latest interview. The rapper revealed that he’s “single” but has been going on “dates” with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28, when he sat down for an interview on the June 9 episode of her Caresha Please podcast. “I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life,” he said immediately after Miami, whose real name is Caresha, asked him on the episode.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

The Bizarre Spectacle of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Split

You may have heard that actor Michael B. Jordan and skincare aficionado Lori Harvey are no longer an item. The couple, who had been dating for a year and a half, announced their split in an exclusive for People via a “source” (most likely, a publicist) over the weekend. And, as of yesterday, Harvey has erased all evidence of the Creed star from her Instagram. Of course, Harvey’s stepfather, Steve Harvey, also weighed in.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Yogurt#The Jasmine Brand#Skn#Lh#The A Journal
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Devin Booker ‘Likes’ Kendall Jenner’s Stripped-Down Photo After Split

Either Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are having second thoughts about ending their two-year relationship, or all is well between these former lovers. Devin, 25, didn’t let the breakup stop him from clicking the heart button on Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, the one that featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. Kendall, 26, returned the favor. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kendall had also “liked” Devin’s June 26 post of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey weren’t shy about hiding their love for each other during their romance, the twosome called it quits less than two years into their relationship. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night […]
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney Kardashian says she's a 'woman with a body' amid pregnancy rumours

Kourtney Kardashian has had to shut down pregnancy rumours once again after posting some selfies of herself looking amazing in a skirt and crop top. It was only a few weeks ago that she had to answer pregnancy speculation after attending the Met Gala and, from her responses this time, it seems as though she is getting a little fed up after stating she is just “a woman with a body”.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Spotted Together Amid Breakup Reports

Kendall Jenner might not be as single as everyone thinks ... she was just spotted spending some alone time with Devin Booker. The two were together at Soho House in Malibu Sunday ... seemingly in good spirits as they passed each other some flirty looks. Rumors have been spreading that...
MALIBU, CA
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Says That Watching Tristan Thompson's Cheating On 'The Kardashians' Is A 'Form Of Therapy'—Is She Kidding?!

Khloé Kardashian recently took a moment to look back on her past as a way to move forward. According to an article published by People, “During The Kardashians Disney FYC Screening and Q&A on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, the reality TV star, 37, revealed how rewatching the downfall of her relationship with Tristan Thompson has been ‘a form of therapy.'”
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Diddy Celebrates His Big Night at the BET Awards With His Family

Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, received the lifetime achievement award at this year's BET Awards. He celebrated the honor with a powerful retrospective performance featuring Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil' Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and the Maverick City Choir. The performance featured an emotional home-video montage featuring his late girlfriend, Kim Porter.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy