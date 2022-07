Microsoft Excel allows users to edit a cell in the cell itself. However, if you need to use a lot of big and complicated formulas, you might need to use the Formula bar. On the other hand, if you need to enter texts larger than the cell size, you need to use the same bar. That is why you can stop yourself or users from editing directly in the cell in Excel. After enabling this setting, you will be able to edit the cell in the Formula bar directly.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 HOURS AGO