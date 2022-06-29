Protest held at GR gas station after medication found in candy bag

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A protest erupted outside of the BP gas station on M.L.K. Jr. Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening. The call to protest was posted on Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack's Facebook page, when he claimed a gas station clerk was selling pills in candy bags inside the store.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Jewellynne Richardson has steeled her resolve to combat violence in the community after a gunman sprayed her Grand Rapids home with bullets. Better known as “Mama Jewel,” Richardson said some of the bullets came close to striking her grandchildren, including one just inches above where a 9-year-old slept.
It was the 100th birthday of the United States in 1876. It was also the 50th anniversary of the founding of the City of Grand Rapids. So how did the people of Grand Rapids, Michigan celebrate back 146 years ago? They constructed a huge arch at a major downtown intersection.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With many of us celebrating the holiday weekend with fireworks, it’s important that we remember to be safe! Firefighter Michael McLeieer joins us to give us tips for the whole family to stay safe this weekend. Fireworks Safety Tips:. Be safe. Watch a...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Some Muskegon Heights residents are safer thanks to help from Consumers Energy and Michigan State Police (MSP). MSP says they took part in Wednesday night’s Light Up the City walk by distributing energy-efficient light bulbs. The light bulbs are meant to improve residents’ safety...
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WWHTC AM/FM) – Free children’s books will be handed out during the 2022 Coast Guard Parade in Grand Haven next month due to a grant from the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation to the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District. The $12,500 grant from the Youth...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One West Michigan community is working to reach new heights now with some extra help. Troy Bell, Muskegon Heights city manager, says it’s time to change the perception that the city has high crime and a lack of downtown destinations and it starts with a plan.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A handful of streets will be closed to traffic in Grand Haven for Independence Day. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the following streets will be closed from 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 until about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Calling itself an “organization of organizations,” hundreds of people are pushing the Grand Rapids community to address issues the group has identified. More than 500 people packed into the pews of a hot Westminster Presbyterian Church on Thursday evening to talk about neighborhood...
