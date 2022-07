When Winona Ryder was a kid, she daydreamed about movies—not starring in them, but watching and filming them. Her parents, who are both writers and editors, moved to a commune on the Northern California coast when she was seven, and though there were no TVs, her mother would put up a sheet up on the side of a barn to show old movies. “I was in heaven,” Ryder says. After her family moved a few years later to Petaluma, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area, she would try to view the world through the camera’s lens. “There’s this bridge there. It looks so small now,”Ryder says. “But I used to put the strap of my book bag across my forehead. I’d sort of walk and force myself to see things in black and white, like a movie.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO