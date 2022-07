On Friday, leaders of the University of Colorado Medical School, including Chancellor Donald Elliman, released the following statement to students, faculty, and staff:. As a health sciences campus that seeks to improve health in Colorado and beyond, we are focused on providing the highest quality clinical care to our patients, educating the next generation of healthcare providers to treat those patients and seeking to advance public health. It is a great privilege and profound responsibility to provide expertise, counsel and support to all who seek care from us as they make important and often difficult decisions about their health and healthcare. This is as true for reproductive and sexual health as it is for cancer, diabetes, or heart disease.

