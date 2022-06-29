Battle Creek exploring ways to improve emergency services

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An unoccupied and condemned home in the 1400 block of James Street right next to Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo was damaged by fire late Friday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety got the call just after 10:00 p.m. The department says when crews...
KALAMAZOO, MI— Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, July 1, firefighters with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on the 1400 block of James St. near Stockbridge Ave. First reported by WWMT-TV 3, the department shared a post on social media that said when responding crews...
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A person is dead after an accident at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival, police say. The death happened around 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon during the pyrotechnic portion of the show. Police are not providing any more information at this...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Jewellynne Richardson has steeled her resolve to combat violence in the community after a gunman sprayed her Grand Rapids home with bullets. Better known as “Mama Jewel,” Richardson said some of the bullets came close to striking her grandchildren, including one just inches above where a 9-year-old slept.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A car was fully engulfed in fire after it hit a tree early Thursday. A driver on M-43, east of 40th Street, left the road and hit a tree around 1:03 a.m. on June 30. The car was fully engulfed in fire when firefighters arrived on scene, the Paw Paw Fire Department said.
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michiganders gathered for Field of Flight in Battle Creek Saturday afternoon for Fourth of July weekend fun which took a turn as a Shockwave Jet Truck engulfed in flames. The incident caused the death of the driver, 40-year-old Chris Darnell, according to the City of...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A shooting left two people injured and the suspect on the run Friday night, police said. The shooting took place at about 11:30 p.m. July 1, in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The shooting injured two people, who...
Nine people were arrested in Three Rivers, after the use of a search warrant. Officials arrived to a house on the 800 block of 8th Street. That’s where they found meth, heroin, and a weapon. The nine people were arrested on a slew of charges. Three Rivers Code Enforcement...
It’s that time of year when throngs of vehicles, heading for the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival, are clogging local roadways in the vicinity of the Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field. The five-day event normally attracts between 100,000 to 120,000 visitors, flocking...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All lanes are blocked at the southbound U.S. 131 ramp to eastbound I-94 exit. A crash caused all the lanes to be blocked around 12:43 p.m. on July 1, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. There is no additional information available at this time.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Thursday that it has issued a cease and desist order to a Kalamazoo-based funeral home and cremation center. The notice and order to cease and desist was issued to Langeland Family Cremation Center, Inc., on June 30....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have arrested two suspects for alleging riding an all-terrain vehicle and motorcycle recklessly on city streets. “The illegal activity by these riders has been terrorizing people in downtown Grand Rapids and in residential neighborhoods,” Grand Rapids police Chief Eric Winstrom said in a statement.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka has found that a police officer acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a man in March. Erik Poul Moller Nielsen, 36, was shot and killed by a Columbia Township Police Department officer on the morning of March 31. Details...
