Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek exploring ways to improve emergency services

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Battle Creek and a national...

Fire crews bring blaze under control in about 15 minutes Friday night

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An unoccupied and condemned home in the 1400 block of James Street right next to Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo was damaged by fire late Friday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety got the call just after 10:00 p.m. The department says when crews...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Nine people arrested in Three Rivers, Michigan

Nine people were arrested in Three Rivers, after the use of a search warrant. Officials arrived to a house on the 800 block of 8th Street. That’s where they found meth, heroin, and a weapon. The nine people were arrested on a slew of charges. Three Rivers Code Enforcement...
THREE RIVERS, MI
Battle Creek Field Of Flight Road Closures Announced

It’s that time of year when throngs of vehicles, heading for the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival, are clogging local roadways in the vicinity of the Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field. The five-day event normally attracts between 100,000 to 120,000 visitors, flocking...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
