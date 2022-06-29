Griffin Bike Park adds three new trails

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A program designed to help individuals whose lives have been severely disrupted by their mental illness is expanding. At Thursday’s Good Samaritan Board of Governors meeting, the board approved a plan to move their Samaritan Center Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse to a larger location. The move comes after the current facility has struggled to be able to serve the growing membership in the program.

