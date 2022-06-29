Griffin Bike Park adds three new trails

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many projects and new additions to the city are on the horizon for Terre Haute, one of which could be a water park and sports complex. The Wabash Regional Development Authority recently announced which projects the $20 million in READI Grant funds would be going toward.
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana hikers are OK after they became lost in the Hoosier National Forest. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Monroe County emergency authorities received a 9-1-1 call from a Valparaiso man who said he needed help after he and his wife had gotten lost while hiking in the national forest’s Charles C. Deam Wilderness.
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Work is underway on a mural in Sullivan. It’s a project by the Sullivan Area Art Guild. They hope that it’s just the first of many murals to be painted in town. This current project is being put up on a side wall of Riggs Hardware on Main Street.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A program designed to help individuals whose lives have been severely disrupted by their mental illness is expanding. At Thursday’s Good Samaritan Board of Governors meeting, the board approved a plan to move their Samaritan Center Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse to a larger location. The move comes after the current facility has struggled to be able to serve the growing membership in the program.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute Independence Day tradition will not take place this year. The Wabash Valley Horsemen’s Association organizes the Frontier Day Parade. The group posted on its Facebook page that it does not have enough help to organize and hold this year’s event.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with Greene County General Hospital celebrated the opening of several newly constructed facilities Wednesday. The ribbon cutting marked the finish of a project that began with their groundbreaking 8 months ago in November of 2021. The addition includes a new MRI suite, a...
LINTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Indiana’s largest Independence Day parade prepares for yet another year of annual traditions. The Linton Freedom Festival Parade is one of the town’s continued Independence Day celebrations along with a carnival, live bands, contests, and fireworks. As Linton is only a few days...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A fire at the Chuckle’s gas station on S Old Decker Rd. caused an estimated $250,000 worth of damage. Fire Chief Tim Smith with the Vincennes Township Fire Dept. said the fire was contained to the roof and exterior of the building. City and...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to AAA, 42 million people will hit the roads this July 4th weekend. This is despite the national price of gas being just below $5 per gallon and with construction season in full swing. Many drivers in the valley are deciding whether or...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Much-needed help is coming to the homeless community in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, Reach Services opened its new Pathways Day Center. The building is located at 504 S. 15th St. The organization aims to provide several resources in one centralized location. These include training,...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A single-vehicle crash caused the closure of a road in West Terre Haute for hours Thursday. The crash happened just after 6 pm on East Paris Ave. As seen in video from the scene, the vehicle collided with a utility pole causing it...
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A healthy baby was recently surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box in Mooresville, officials announced Friday. The baby box is located at the Mooresville Fire Department at 415 East State Road 144. Any questions about adoption can be made to the Morgan County Department of...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the prices of groceries skyrocketing, it will likely cost you more money to throw a Fourth of July party. The crew of WTWO Today went into the kitchen Friday morning to share some of their favorite tasty side dishes to brighten up your holiday party, without breaking the bank.
PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) A man who tried to escape from Livingston County jail has an additional two years added to his 10-year sentence for robbery according to the Central District United States Attorney office. John Beck admitted to robbing the following during a 14 day crime spree: Dollar General in...
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Four Morgan County men are facing charges for their part in a burglary ring after a months-long investigation by the sheriff’s office. Colton Hacker, Tommy Allbright Jr., Jakob Chadwick and Kaden Warthen are facing charges of corrupt business influence, burglary and theft among other charges.
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A new law to address overcrowding concerns at county jails will take effect July 1st. The law will reverse the state’s 2014 decision to send low level felons to county jails to serve their sentences. Local law enforcement officials believe this change will reduce the inmate populations at the county level.
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The East Central Illinois Challengers League, an adaptive baseball league for special needs youth, debuted a new baseball field that’s located just behind the American Legion Post 211 in Paris. The construction of the field was put on hold due to COVID-19 and delayed...
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe is scheduled for mandatory supervised release from an Illinois prison on July 15. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed the parole date with mywabashvalley.com. According to court documents obtained from the Clark County Circuit Court, Fred Grabbe was sentenced on September...
Comments / 0