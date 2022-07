ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Warm and humid on this Friday with showers and storms making an appearance mainly after 2 p.m. Heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning look likely. Typical for this time of year! Rain wraps up later tonight with quiet skies through the overnight hours. Mostly cloudy with some clearing late.

