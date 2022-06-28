ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US marshals arrest Alabama fugitive in Phoenix

By Perry Vandell and Gloria Rebecca Gomez, Arizona Republic
U.S. marshals arrested Phillip Bradford in Phoenix on Tuesday, five days after he escaped custody in Alabama.

Bradford, 45, had fled from Jefferson County sheriff's deputies on June 22 after he stole the ambulance he was being transported in to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, officials said.

Colleen Grayman, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service, said U.S. marshals arrested Bradford near 23rd and Fillmore streets. The U.S. marshals used a "diversionary device" before Bradford obeyed commands from law enforcement.

"This case is still ongoing, additional information may be available from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in Alabama regarding case details,” Grayman said in a written statement.

According to a statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Bradford faces charges of robbery in the first degree, obstruction of governmental operations, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude and escape in the third degree, among others.

It was not immediately clear when Bradford would be extradited back to Alabama as of Tuesday evening.

