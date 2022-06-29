Koski, Petrosino with key hits in 6-5 victory over Renegades

The St. Joseph Mustangs rebounded from a poor start, scoring six unanswered runs in the final three innings to beat the Jefferson City Renegades 6-5 on Tuesday at Phil Welch.

The Mustangs (17-8, 9-5 MINK) are 5-1 in their last six games and lead the MINK League in winning percentage.

“They’ve been playing pretty well. We’ve been kind of lackadaisical in the first few innings in the last three or four games, but we’re making things happen when it matters the most,” Manager Johnny Coy said. “They’re gritty, they’re tough, they’re not going to go away easy no matter who they’re playing.”

The Mustangs struggled early in the game, routinely struggling to get on base or string together hits. Through six innings, they had just four hits and had managed to get into scoring position just twice.

Mason Holton started on the mound, pitching seven innings with five hits and five runs allowed along with five strikeouts. The Renegades took the lead in the second inning on a single from outfielder Ross Lovich, and built their lead in the fourth with another single from Colby Ott and a three RBI double from Ty Wilmsmeye.

Trailing 5-0 in the seventh, Mustangs outfielder Tyler Petrosino drove in Ryan Koski on a single to put them on the board, but they were unable to drive in the two other runners on base despite zero outs on the board.

They scored again in the eighth on a wild pitch, but stranded three when catcher Jaxon Himel and Petrosino struck out in consecutive at bats.

Trailing three in the final frame, the Mustangs needed to take full advantage of the opportunities that they’d failed to take advantage of in prior innings. Infielder Dylan Carey drove in Noah Bodenhousen on a sacrifice fly, and Koski tied the game with a full count two-run single.

Coy spoke on the batting efforts of the team’s recent acquisition.

“He was able to come through in a huge at bat. Two RBI single, with two outs and two strikes,” he said. “That was huge.”

Himel walked on the next at bat, and Petrosino stepped up to the plate with a chance to end the game. He sent the ball to centerfield, and drove in Koski for the walk-off run.

“I tried to send anything middle way,” he said. “Got a slider, snaked through the middle and it dropped to get the win.”

The Mustangs will return to action when they host North Kansas City at Phil Welch on Thursday.