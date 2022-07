Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will conduct Sunday school services in the church at 9 a.m. Daniel McNeil will be the guest speaker for the 10 a.m. service. He is on the International Mission Board in southeast Asia and will share what God is doing in that part of the world. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO