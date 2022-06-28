ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

CAPE LEAGUE ROUNDUP: Brewster Whitecaps pitching shuts down Chatham Anglers

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19E0VA_0gPChfRs00

The Brewster Whitecaps (8-7) used a dominant pitching display to beat the Chatham Anglers (4-9-2) on Tuesday, 2-0.

Rutgers senior Brian Fitzgerald set the tone with his efficient start. The 6-7 southpaw went five innings, striking out eight and only allowing three hits. Three more arms came in to complete the shutout, with the staff totaling 18 strikeouts among them. The final six outs were Ks.

CAPE LEAGUE POWER RANKINGS:: Cotuit leads the way early

More: 540 and counting: Y-D manager Scott Pickler breaks Cape League all-time wins record

The Whitecaps got their offense from their two RBI leaders. Grayson Tatrow drove in the game's first run with a fourth-inning RBI single and Alex Freeland gave Brewster an insurance run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uo7Rg_0gPChfRs00

Cotuit Kettleers 3, Orleans Firebirds 2

The Kettleers (11-2-2) used the long ball to power them to victory over the Firebirds (6-7-2). Ball State's Zachary Cole was a catalyst for the Kettleers offense. He had a solo home run, and also scored a second run. The third run came off the bat of Coastal Carolina senior Tyler Johnson.

More: Chatham Anglers vs. Cotuit Kettleers Cape Cod Baseball League

The Kettleers pitching staff performed well. A trio of arms went three innings each, keeping the Orleans lineup at bay throughout the game.

Wareham Gatemen 6, Falmouth Commodores 4

A five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning proved to be the difference as Wareham (6-8-1) outlasted Falmouth (5-9-1) at Spillane Field. Mississippi State junior Kellum Clark got the rally started. His RBI single tied the game at 2-2. The next batter was Florida's Ty Evans, who stepped up and broke the game open with a three-run blast. The Gatemen added another run in the inning to build a four-run lead.

Despite a late push from the Commodores, Louisville's Alex Galvin came in and shut the door, recording a four-out save.

Hyannis Harbor Hawks 5, Bourne Braves 1

The Braves (5-7-3) looked to be in control of the game after a strong showing from their starter, Vanderbilt's Bryce Cunningham. The sophomore went six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk.

More: Remember Jarrod Saltalamacchia? The former Red Sox catcher is spending summer on Cape Cod

Christopher Brito's first-inning RBI proved to be the difference early on until the Harbor Hawks (7-5-3) offense exploded in the eighth. The Hawks scored five runs on four hits, capitalizing on a costly Bourne error to take the lead for good.

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox 9, Harwich Mariners 0

Another dominant display from the Red Sox (9-4-2) pitching staff keyed a comfortable shutout over the Mariners (6-9).

University of San Diego's Irvan Romero got the start for Y-D and pitched well. He threw five innings of two-hit ball, without allowing a run. University of Nebraska Omaha's Michael Boeve reached base four times and scored four runs to spark the Sox offense. The Sox also got a three-run home run from San Diego's Jack Costello, his first of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVLnr_0gPChfRs00

Stars of the Night

1. Brian Fitzgerald, LHP, Rutgers University, Brewster Whitecaps: A commanding start from Fitzgerald set the tone for the whole staff. The senior recorded eight of his 15 outs via strikeouts and shut down the Chatham offense.

2. Michael Boeve 1B/3B, University of Nebraska-Omaha, Y-D Red Sox: The sophomore was a thorn in the side of the Harwich Mariners all game. He drew three walks and reached base four times, resulting in four runs for the Red Sox.

3. Ty Evans, OF, Florida, Wareham Gatemen: The sophomore had his best offensive game of the season, going 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. He accounted for five of the Gatemen's six runs on the night.

UP NEXT: Wednesday

Cotuit Kettleers @ Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox, 5 p.m.

Brewster Whitecaps @ Wareham Gatemen, 6 p.m.

Harwich Mariners @ Bourne Braves, 6 p.m.

Hyannis Harbor Hawks @ Falmouth Commodores 6 p.m.

Chatham Anglers @ Orleans Firebirds 6:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: CAPE LEAGUE ROUNDUP: Brewster Whitecaps pitching shuts down Chatham Anglers

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

WATCH: Shark Spotted by State Police Helicopter Off Cape Cod

It's shark season on Cape Cod, and even the Massachusetts State Police are getting in on the action. A police helicopter went out on shark patrol this week, bringing along New England Aquarium scientist John Chisholm, and they spotted a shark about 50 yards from Provincetown's Race Point Beach, officials said.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WCVB

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler spotted at Duxbury, Massachusetts, restaurant

DUXBURY, Mass. — Aerosmith's Steven Tyler was spotted on the South Shore getting some oysters at Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The restaurant posted photos on Instagram, saying, "Love it when our friends visit us at work." In May, the band announced the 74-year-old had voluntarily checked himself...
DUXBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, MA
City
Hyannis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Florida State
City
Florida, MA
Chatham, MA
Sports
Inquirer and Mirror

Monomoy compound hits the market for $56 million

(July 1, 2022) A 3.5-acre waterfront compound in Monomoy hit the market this morning for a record $56 million. The Berkeley Avenue property, overlooking Nantucket Harbor, is owned by venture capitalist Evan Jones and his wife Cindy, a wildlife photographer. It includes a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath main house with 8,850 square-feet of living space, and two guest houses with another six bedrooms between them.
NANTUCKET, MA
1420 WBSM

Fisherman Overboard Between New Bedford and Martha’s Vineyard

The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a fisherman who went overboard somewhere off the coast of Martha's Vineyard early Friday morning. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel said crew members called in the emergency at 1:39 a.m. Friday, after three crewmembers on the fishing vessel Susan Rose realized the last time they had seen their fourth crewman was around midnight.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Bear That Was Stranded on I-495 Median in Mass. Later Died

A bear that stopped traffic on Interstate 495 in southern Massachusetts last week later died despite efforts to save it. The bear had appeared to be injured and was stranded in a highway median in Raynham on June 23. The highway was briefly shut as authorities worked to get the animal tranquilized and moved to safety.
RAYNHAM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
WCVB

Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
HINGHAM, MA
country1025.com

8 Awesome Places To Visit While On Nantucket

Nantucket is a pretty magical place. And these 8 places should go on your itinerary while you’re on Nantucket because you’ll love them!. Tour the Nantucket Whaling Museum, which is located in the original candle-making factory in Nantucket. 13 Broad Street. Dreamland Film and Performing Arts Center. NANTUCKET’S...
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harwich Mariners#Cape League Roundup#Cape League#Rbi#Cotuit Kettleers 3#Orleans Firebirds 2#Kettleers#Coastal Carolina
capeandislands.org

Toxic blue-green algae blooms are back in local ponds

It’s summer on Cape Cod and that means toxic blue-green algae blooms are back in local ponds. The algae is usually natural and harmless until it dominates an ecosystem and releases dangerous toxins, as has happened in Mashpee-Wakeby Pond on the Mashpee/Sandwich border and Long Pond in Barnstable. Those ponds are now closed to swimmers.
MASHPEE, MA
capeandislands.org

'The B&B burnout is real.' Some Cape innkeepers are moving out

After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
BARNSTABLE, MA
NECN

WATCH: Man in Cape Cod Beach Parking Fracas Tracked Down in Boat

A man who assaulted beachgoers at a Cape Cod Beach and threatened people with a knife was tracked down and taken into custody on a boat this weekend, police said. Massachusetts State Police shared aerial video of the arrest in Falmouth, which was assisted by a police helicopter's infrared camera. It showed "the wanted subject hiding aboard a boat off the coast of a peninsula that Falmouth PD was searching," police said in a statement.
FALMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod’s Low Inventory, Buyer Timelines Affecting Home Sales

HYANNIS – A local real estate official said the 20 to 30% drop in the number of home sales on Cape Cod in 2022 is not only due to a lack of inventory but may also be due to timelines of home buyers that were shifted during the pandemic’s housing boom. Ryan Castle, CEO of […] The post Cape Cod’s Low Inventory, Buyer… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
NECN

Teen Rescued From Water at Beach on Cape Cod

A 15-year-old who was having trouble swimming was rescued by three other teens at a beach in the Centerville section of Barnstable, Massachusetts Wednesday. Centerville Fire Department officials said the three teens, who are from Red Hook, New York, were fishing from the bridge when they spotted the victim struggling in the river near Craigville Beach. Two of the teens jumped off the bridge to help the swimmer while the third kept track of everyone in the water.
BARNSTABLE, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Home Port Restaurant Has New Owners

Home Port Restaurant owners Bob and Sarah Nixon this week announced the sale of the Menemsha mainstay to Boston restaurateur Seth Woods and his business partner Eric Berke, both seasonal residents of Aquinnah, for nearly $2.6 million. “The Home Port restaurant, the long-standing Menemsha institution, has resumed operations under a...
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy