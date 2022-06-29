ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Wild Camden pursuit ends in crashes in Glynn, recovery of 1 lb. meth

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 3 days ago

A traffic stop in Camden County turned into a perilous high-speed chase that involved two vehicles traveling in excess of 130 mph and driving on the wrong side of Interstate 95.

Pursuit of the vehicles by the Camden County and Glynn County sheriff offices Friday ended in separate crashes in Glynn County.

The driver of a Volkswagen pulled a U-turn in the middle of I-95 north of the Turtle River in Glynn County, then drove south against traffic into a collision with an oncoming pickup truck, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office report.

Glynn County Sheriff’s Office traffic enforcement deputies picked up the pursuit of the driver of a Mercedes, who allegedly conspired with the Volkswagen’s driver. The Mercedes crashed at Exit 36.

No one was seriously injured in the driving rampage, which Camden Sgt. Buck Aldridge described as an “apparent disregard for the safety of all members of the commuting public.”

Inside the wrecked Volkswagen, Camden deputies said they found 1 pound of methamphetamine and 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, according to the report.

Both Raymond Fitzgerald Cash, 19, and Waymon Traemon Cash, 17, were transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for medical clearance.

Waymon Cash, the driver of the Mercedes, was charged by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office with fleeing to elude police, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and other charges. He remained Tuesday in the Glynn County Detention Center.

Raymond Cash is at home in Jacksonville, Fla., recovering from injuries, said Camden County Sheriff’s Office Capt. James Larry Bruce. Upon full recovery, he will be booked into the Camden County Jail on various drug and hazardous driving charges, Bruce said.

It started around 4:05 p.m. at I-95’s mile marker 18 in Camden County when Sgt. Aldridge encountered slowed traffic in the northbound left lane, according to the report. Aldridge found the blue Volkswagen followed by the silver Mercedes in the left hand lane, both traveling nearly 10 mph below the posted 70 mph speed limit and forcing a long line of vehicles to go around in heavy traffic, the report said.

After signaling with blue lights and sirens for a traffic stop, the Volkswagen stopped “abruptly,” halfway in the left lane and halfway on the shoulder, the report said. The Mercedes then pulled directly behind the Volkswagen, “not allowing me to get behind it (and) forcing me to stop beside the Volkswagen,” Aldridge reported.

As he stepped from his patrol vehicle, the Volkswagen sped away northbound on the interstate.

Aldridge pursued as the Volkswagen reached speeds of 125 mph, weaving in and out of interstate traffic, the report said. The Mercedes then caught up, and the two vehicles “began driving in tandem” at up to 130 mph, the report said.

Aldridge determined the Mercedes’ driver was intentionally trying to block him from stopping the Volkswagen.

“The pursuit continued northbound on the interstate, reaching speeds of 130 mph, with both vehicles continuing to drive in tandem (and) weaving across all three lanes and passing other vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway,” Aldridge reported.

Both vehicles took the exit ramp at Dover Bluff in northern Camden County at 120 mph, the report said. At the top of the ramp, the Volkswagen allegedly made a U-turn and sped back down the ramp against traffic. It made another U-turn and continued west into Glynn County on I-95, Aldridge reported.

The Mercedes at times moved behind the patrol vehicle, between the two vehicles and ahead of the Volkswagen, the report indicated.

Shortly after entering Glynn County, Aldridge followed behind the Volkswagen while using the patrol vehicle’s loudspeaker “and pled with the driver to pull over before he killed someone,” the report said.

Dispatchers advised Aldridge that Glynn County deputies were waiting and had laid “spike strips” to flatten the vehicles’ tires.

But the Volkswagen suddenly swerved, braked hard and made a U-turn in the middle of I-95. The vehicle headed south into oncoming traffic, colliding with a white Chevrolet pickup truck, “which knocked the Volkswagen into the median and terminated the pursuit,” the report said.

Raymond Cash allegedly refused to exit the wrecked Volkswagen, prompting Aldridge to pull him from the vehicle. Cash allegedly continued to resist, despite being tased several times. A Camden deputy, his K9 partner Trogger and Georgia State Patrol troopers also were on hand by this point, the report said.

Trogger “took hold of the suspect by the right arm,” after which Aldridge tased him once more in his waist and chest and “the suspect finally complied,” the report said.

“During the altercation the suspect kept saying he didn’t do anything,” Aldridge said in the report. “Once in custody I asked why he was running. He stated he did not run.”

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

At least 2 dead, 12 hospitalized in crash on I-95 in Camden County

Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash crash that closed I-95 in Camden County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At least 12 others have been hospitalized for injuries, UF Health spokesperson said. The crash was on I-95 south at St. Marys Road. Both northbound and southbound lanes...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
City
Jacksonville, GA
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, GA
Camden County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

4 young people injured in crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four young people were hospitalized after a crash Friday night on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD said of the pediatric patients, one had serious injuries and the other three were stable. The crash was at Normandy Boulevard at La Marche Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wtoc.com

Victim’s family addresses hit-and-run in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A family is left devastated after their son, 45-year-old Brandon Rhett Barber, was involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened on Northview Drive in Wayne County just after 8 p.m. Friday. Georgia State Patrol says a white pickup truck rear-ended Barber as he was riding...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Woman injured in Magnolia Gardens shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday morning around 7:15 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers responded to 5020 Cleveland Road, the Cleveland Arms Apartments, in response to a Shot Spotter notification. One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, JSO Seargeant Jones said. JSO officers found no evidence inside the apartment...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Georgia State Patrol#Reckless Driving#Marijuana#Mercedes
News4Jax.com

60 pounds of marijuana, 20+ guns seized at Southside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over 60 pounds of marijuana and more than 20 guns were seized from inside a luxury apartment on the Southside off Gate Parkway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Trevyn Howard, 21, and Gabriela Dominguez, 19, were arrested as part of a narcotics...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes lanes of Arlington Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash closed westbound lanes of Arlington Expressway from Townsend Boulevard to the Southside Connector on Thursday afternoon. Authorities tell News4JAX that one vehicle was involved. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the crash was deadly. Additional details were not immediately provided.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
First Coast News

Details on this weekend's Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Festival (FCL July 1, 2022)

Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, The Environmental Justice Advisory Board, and the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority is proud to present the Second Annual Brunswick Port City Blue Crab Festival. This free event celebrates the best of the Georgia coast, offering fresh seafood and other delicious items, music, talented artists and crafters, fun for the kids, contests, and interesting displays. Proceeds benefit Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, The Environmental Justice Advisory Board, and the Brunswick DDA. Visit goldenisles.com/event/port-city-brunswick-blue-crab-festival/107526 for more information.
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

‘Papers were supposed to be shredded’: Folders containing people’s private information found by Jacksonville landscaper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of folders containing people’s personal information and medical records -- including social security numbers, copies of driver’s licenses and other critical information -- were found scattered along Kernan Boulevard by a Jacksonville landscaper. The paperwork that could be used to steal someone’s identity...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Black Jacksonville firefighter disciplined over his hair

A group speaking on behalf of Black firefighters within the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says an issue over hair is being used against some firefighters. The question is whether firefighters should be allowed to have braids and dreadlocks — or whether they create a safety issue. The young...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
3K+
Followers
137
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy