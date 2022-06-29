Wild Camden pursuit ends in crashes in Glynn, recovery of 1 lb. meth

A traffic stop in Camden County turned into a perilous high-speed chase that involved two vehicles traveling in excess of 130 mph and driving on the wrong side of Interstate 95.

Pursuit of the vehicles by the Camden County and Glynn County sheriff offices Friday ended in separate crashes in Glynn County.

The driver of a Volkswagen pulled a U-turn in the middle of I-95 north of the Turtle River in Glynn County, then drove south against traffic into a collision with an oncoming pickup truck, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office report.

Glynn County Sheriff’s Office traffic enforcement deputies picked up the pursuit of the driver of a Mercedes, who allegedly conspired with the Volkswagen’s driver. The Mercedes crashed at Exit 36.

No one was seriously injured in the driving rampage, which Camden Sgt. Buck Aldridge described as an “apparent disregard for the safety of all members of the commuting public.”

Inside the wrecked Volkswagen, Camden deputies said they found 1 pound of methamphetamine and 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, according to the report.

Both Raymond Fitzgerald Cash, 19, and Waymon Traemon Cash, 17, were transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for medical clearance.

Waymon Cash, the driver of the Mercedes, was charged by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office with fleeing to elude police, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and other charges. He remained Tuesday in the Glynn County Detention Center.

Raymond Cash is at home in Jacksonville, Fla., recovering from injuries, said Camden County Sheriff’s Office Capt. James Larry Bruce. Upon full recovery, he will be booked into the Camden County Jail on various drug and hazardous driving charges, Bruce said.

It started around 4:05 p.m. at I-95’s mile marker 18 in Camden County when Sgt. Aldridge encountered slowed traffic in the northbound left lane, according to the report. Aldridge found the blue Volkswagen followed by the silver Mercedes in the left hand lane, both traveling nearly 10 mph below the posted 70 mph speed limit and forcing a long line of vehicles to go around in heavy traffic, the report said.

After signaling with blue lights and sirens for a traffic stop, the Volkswagen stopped “abruptly,” halfway in the left lane and halfway on the shoulder, the report said. The Mercedes then pulled directly behind the Volkswagen, “not allowing me to get behind it (and) forcing me to stop beside the Volkswagen,” Aldridge reported.

As he stepped from his patrol vehicle, the Volkswagen sped away northbound on the interstate.

Aldridge pursued as the Volkswagen reached speeds of 125 mph, weaving in and out of interstate traffic, the report said. The Mercedes then caught up, and the two vehicles “began driving in tandem” at up to 130 mph, the report said.

Aldridge determined the Mercedes’ driver was intentionally trying to block him from stopping the Volkswagen.

“The pursuit continued northbound on the interstate, reaching speeds of 130 mph, with both vehicles continuing to drive in tandem (and) weaving across all three lanes and passing other vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway,” Aldridge reported.

Both vehicles took the exit ramp at Dover Bluff in northern Camden County at 120 mph, the report said. At the top of the ramp, the Volkswagen allegedly made a U-turn and sped back down the ramp against traffic. It made another U-turn and continued west into Glynn County on I-95, Aldridge reported.

The Mercedes at times moved behind the patrol vehicle, between the two vehicles and ahead of the Volkswagen, the report indicated.

Shortly after entering Glynn County, Aldridge followed behind the Volkswagen while using the patrol vehicle’s loudspeaker “and pled with the driver to pull over before he killed someone,” the report said.

Dispatchers advised Aldridge that Glynn County deputies were waiting and had laid “spike strips” to flatten the vehicles’ tires.

But the Volkswagen suddenly swerved, braked hard and made a U-turn in the middle of I-95. The vehicle headed south into oncoming traffic, colliding with a white Chevrolet pickup truck, “which knocked the Volkswagen into the median and terminated the pursuit,” the report said.

Raymond Cash allegedly refused to exit the wrecked Volkswagen, prompting Aldridge to pull him from the vehicle. Cash allegedly continued to resist, despite being tased several times. A Camden deputy, his K9 partner Trogger and Georgia State Patrol troopers also were on hand by this point, the report said.

Trogger “took hold of the suspect by the right arm,” after which Aldridge tased him once more in his waist and chest and “the suspect finally complied,” the report said.

“During the altercation the suspect kept saying he didn’t do anything,” Aldridge said in the report. “Once in custody I asked why he was running. He stated he did not run.”