County unveils proposed SPLOST projects

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
 3 days ago
Buy Now David Furth, who lives in Maryland near Washington, D.C., and a companion cycle on the bike path that crosses the marsh between the pier and Driftwood Beach. Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

A proposed list of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects was unveiled Tuesday at a special called Glynn County Commission meeting.

The 1-cent tax is projected to generate anywhere from $130 million to $170 million over the six years if voters approve a referendum calling for the tax in the November general election.

County Manager Bill Fallon said about 44% of the money generated from the tax is estimated to come from visitors living outside of Glynn County. He said the estimate came from a recent University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government study.

The city of Brunswick will get an estimated $28.6 million, or 22%, of the tax for Tier 1 projects and another $8.8 million for Tier 2 projects.

Jekyll Island Authority will receive $3.1 million, Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission $13 million, Golden Isles Development Authority $3 million and the Golden Isles Airport Authority $6.13 million.

The big-ticket Tier 1 project is road and traffic improvements, with more than $41.3 million to be budgeted. Work would include the design of Glynco Parkway widening, Demere Road drainage improvements, Canal Road and Glynco Parkway road improvements, Perry Lane Road expansion and bridge replacement, Old Jesup Road improvements and St. Simons island gateway and F.J. Torras Causeway traffic improvements.

Tier 1 projects include:

• Water and sewer service extension, as well as an elevated storage and tank production well at Exit 29.

• Site acquisition and infrastructure development and community development software upgrades.

• Sidewalks, bike paths and greenway projects on the mainland and St. Simons Island.

• Improvements at Ballard Park, Selden Park, Demere Park and Mallery Park.

• St. Simons airport improvements, including paving, fiber network connections and new heavy equipment.

• New fire stations near Glynn Place Mall and at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, as well as new equipment, including ambulances, a fire engine and mobile command equipment.

• Shoreline and critical incident preparedness.

• Countywide ditch and drainage improvements.

• Bike path completion to Guest Information on Jekyll Island, as well as the design and permitting for the rehabilitation of Driftwood bike path and fishing pier renovations.

Fallon said Tier 1 projects have to be fully funded before any Tier 2 projects can be started. He described the project list as one that considers the county’s needs, not its wants.

Tier 2 projects for the city of Brunswick were not identified at the meeting.

The county’s Tier 2 projects include:

• Water and sewer extensions, sidewalks, bike paths and greenway projects on St. Simons Island and the mainland.

• Park and playground improvements.

• Purchase of heavy equipment, including bulldozers, dump trucks, excavators to replace old equipment.

• Public safety equipment.

• Road and traffic improvements.

• Drainage and building improvements.

The next step is to solicit public input to determine any changes or adjustments to the list before county commissioners vote to approve the final list at the July 21 meeting.

