Glynn County, GA

County to activate two new traffic lights on Altama Ave. today

By TAYLOR COOPER tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com
 3 days ago

Today, two new traffic lights a little more than a mile apart on Altama Avenue will come online.

One is at Altama’s intersection with Buckingham Place and the other is at the intersection with the Scranton Connector. Larry Little, chief of Glynn County Public Works’ traffic safety division, said the plan is to activate the Buckingham light by 9 a.m. and the Scranton Connector light by 1 p.m., pending installation of some additional components in the traffic light housing.

Rather than weight sensors in the pavement or microwave radar detection, which are both employed at other lights, the two new signals will employ a smart software system that uses cameras to detect the number of cars waiting at a light.

“It’s used only for traffic detection, it’s not being used as a video camera,” Little said.

The cameras are very convenient, he said, because the system can be accessed remotely via computers and because they don’t require any roadwork to install. Eventually, all county traffic lights will be upgraded with the new system.

Rigging up an intersection with new traffic lights can cost between $185,000 to $210,000, Little said. The county saved around $75,000 or more by hanging the signals and handling the wiring and electrical work in-house.

Because the new system was installed in-house, Little said will be easy to make adjustments to the light as needed.

One was spurred by recent development while the other has been in the works for a while.

“The one at Buckingham was being driven by that new (housing) complex,” Little said. “I think at one point it was going to be a retirement community behind (White Star Supply), but now they’re taking anyone. They contributed some toward the signal; they gave us $50,000, which paid for the poles.”

Little had requested funding for the like at Scranton Connector and Altama for several years, he said, but ultimately the money came from a $1 million allotment for capital improvement projects in District 4, courtesy of county Commissioner Bill Brunson.

“It’s much-needed. We had people stop by while we were working asking ‘When are they going to be turned on?’” Little said.

Despite the Glynn County School District no longer using the old Altama Elementary building, the traffic light at the old building will remain in use as a pedestrian crossing. Little didn’t expect much interference with traffic, as the light only turns red on Altama when someone is waiting to exit the school parking lot.

Ultimately, Little said the impact on traffic will be negligible while each intersection will be significantly safer.

Brunswick, GA
