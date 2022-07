Israel Adesanya believes that even if Alex Pereira wins at UFC 276, he still won’t have earned a title shot. But that doesn’t mean Adesanya won’t give him one. “Earned? I don’t think he’s earned it, to be honest,” Adesanya said ahead of UFC 276. “I like it though. I like the tailor-made matchups though, because it makes a bigger story, and guess what? A bigger, bigger paycheck for myself when we fight. So, deserve? I don’t know. Earned? Definitely not. But he’s here and I like it and I want it.”

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO