Glynn County, GA

County struggling to solicit bids for projects

Glynn County’s struggles to solicit multiple competitive bids for municipal projects is becoming a concern.

The county recently solicited bids for three of the last four uncompleted SPLOST projects and got no response for any of them.

County commissioners have repeatedly asked for multiple bids on projects, but Tamara Munson, the county’s finance director, said at Tuesday’s finance committee meeting that vendors are having their own challenges that make it difficult for them to consider bidding on some of the county’s projects.

The main issues are difficulties getting construction materials, struggles hiring workers and, in many instances, they’re too busy.

Other challenges for vendors include the insurance requirements to bid on a municipal project and the ability to do the job.

“Other counties are having the same problems,” Munson said.

She said the county used to get multiple bids for projects and now gets “zero to one.”

“We’re going to do more to solicit bids,” she said.

County Commissioner Wayne Neal said he found it troubling that the county struggles to solicit competing bids on projects.

In other business, the finance committee:

• Approved the use by the Golden Isles Kingfish Tournament of Gascoigne Bluff Park for the event on Aug. 19 and 20 at no cost.

• Approved a recommendation for the Tidal Water Bottoms lease renewal for Blythe Island Regional Park.

• Approved a bulk fuel delivery from Sommers Oil Co., based in Richmond.

• Recommended hiring two work details with the Department of Corrections for $48,318 per detail.

