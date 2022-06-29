ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newland, NC

Newland BOA approves budget, swears in town attorney

By By Lily Kincaid
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

NEWLAND — The Newland Board of Aldermen adopted its 2022-2023 budget after a public hearing and special meeting on June 27.

The budget passed 3-1, with Alderman Christie Hughes voting against the budget. Mayor Derek Roberts and Alderman Kenny Caraway were not in attendance at the meeting. No members of the public had comments during the public hearing.

The new budget reflects an overall tax rate decrease from $.52 to $.40. A sum of $218,626 from the American Rescue Plan Grant was allotted for capital projects, such as fixing street lights, creating a dog park, buying new Christmas lights and a grinder for the wastewater treatment plant.

After the vote, the town’s new attorney, Gerald McKinney, was sworn in by finance officer Jessica Buchanan. The board had voted to hire McKinney at its meeting on June 20.

The board will meet next for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 5 at 6 p.m.

The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

