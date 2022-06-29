ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Surrounding chambers celebrate new Wilson Center at Grandfather Mountain

By By Lily Kincaid
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MK18S_0gPCeG7600

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Several chambers of commerce gathered on Grandfather Mountain for a special business after hours and ribbon cutting for the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery on June 21.

Members of the Boone, Avery, Ashe, Banner Elk, Beech Mountain and Blowing Rock chambers were invited to attend. Registration for the 300-person event filled up quickly, so much so that the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce hardly had to advertise the event and it had a waiting list, said Ethan Walton, director of communications and marketing at the Boone Chamber.

“We were really just blown away by the amount of attention that the event got,” Walton said. “It was really one of the most highly attended events that we’ve ever been a part of.”

Walton described this as a “milestone” event for the chambers, because it was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that they were able to host such a big event.

Catherine Morton, member of the board of directors of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said she views the Wilson Center as a milestone in her time as a director. Her father, Hugh Morton, had a lot of milestones, such as the road to the summit, the Swinging Bridge, the animal habitats and the nature museum, and while she was around for some of those, this is the first one that she was a part of the genesis, she said.

“It’s 15 years on a side burner that you’re revisiting every week, every two weeks,” Morton said. “You’re looking at what barrier can I shift today, you know, what resource can I identify tomorrow, to make it come together. So there’s a lot of time and energy and creativity and collaboration that went into it.”

Jesse Pope, executive director and president of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, gave a speech outside the building before the ribbon cutting. The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery has been a work in progress since 2019, but was slowed down because of the pandemic and supply chain issues, he said. The center is tentatively planned to be open to the public in early July, Pope noted.

After the ribbon cutting, attendees explored the new facility and ate together in the new Classroom in the Clouds, a large multi-purpose room. The room, which is intended to be used for school groups, meetings and other events, can be divided into three smaller rooms. It ensures that there is a dedicated space for education separate from the rest of the building, so schools and families can come on the same day and not interfere with each other’s experiences, Morton said.

The Paul and Susie O’Connell Exhibit Hall has several interactive exhibits, including an interactive 3-D map of the mountain which shows the different seasons, trails, habits and key figures in the mountain’s history. The exhibit also has a video about climate and weather from Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist at ABC News. On top of all the exhibits and the Classroom in the Clouds, the Wilson Center also houses the Hodges Auditorium and Documentary Theatre, which was not ready to explore at the time of the event.

The Wilson Center is a part of the new Conservation Campus at Grandfather Mountain, which will also include the Williams Outdoor Learning Space, which includes an amphitheater and pavilion, the Cobey Botanical Garden and an electric car charging station. These aspects of the Conservation Campus will be open later this year.

“It was just a testament to how much Grandfather does for our community to see the community support they had,” said Talia Freeman, chair of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and director of marketing with Beech Mountain Resort. “You were seeing people from four counties there, and it was just really nice to be together and celebrate such a great thing for our area.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityoflenoir.com

Weekend events in Lenoir

A free movie night, a fun run, fireworks, and more! Check out the events happening this weekend in Lenoir. Come watch Sing 2 at the Downtown Lenoir stage tonight, Friday, July 1, 2022. Sing 2 is the second movie that is part of this year’s Summer Music Madness Series. The movie starts at 9:00 pm. Bring a comfy chair and grab something to eat or drink at one of our downtown restaurants.
LENOIR, NC
wataugaonline.com

July 4th 2022 Local Events In The High Country

Below is a list of events happening in the High Country for the weekend and Monday July 4th, 2022. Take note that this list will be updated as needed. Trinity Baptist Church in Deep Gap, 7186 old NC hwy 421 S, Event starts at 6:30 with food games and fireworks by Perennial Pyrotechnics.
BOONE, NC
townofboone.net

Town of Boone Independence Day Celebration

The Town of Boone’s annual Independence Day celebration will take place July 3-4, 2022. Two days of festive, patriotic celebration in the High Country!. On July 3, from 3-7 at the Boone Greenway near Clawson-Burnley Park, there will be afternoon festivities that will include music, games, inflatable bounce houses, food trucks, and more. At 7:30, there will also be a concert at ASU’s State Farm Lot as part of An Appalachian Summer Festival, featuring Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives (purchase tickets at appsummer.org). The Town’s annual firework display will follow at dusk!
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Watauga County Historical Society Announces the Lyons Brothers As Next Inductees to the WCHS Hall of Fame

As part of ongoing activities associated with the Boone 150 celebrations in 2022, marking the 150th anniversary of Boone’s official incorporation as a town on January 23, 1872, the Watauga County Historical Society (WCHS) has established the Watauga County Historical Society Hall of Fame. Throughout 2022, WCHS will name twelve individuals or groups—one each month—as members of the inaugural class of the WCHS Hall of Fame. For the month of June 2022, the WCHS is delighted to announce that the Lyons Brothers—Leslie, Clarence, and Earl—have been named as the next inductees of this inaugural class of the WCHS Hall of Fame.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
City
Beech Mountain, NC
Boone, NC
Government
Boone, NC
Lifestyle
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville well-represented at Miss North Carolina competition

Statesville was well represented this past weekend as Kayla Wright, the reigning Miss Statesville, and Carrie Rader, Statesville’s Outstanding Teen, competed in the state program in High Point held June 23-25. The purpose of the event is to select a representative from local winners across the state to represent...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Storm drain corn stalk is talk of this NC town. 'Steve' has lots of fans watching his growth

How is one corn stalk getting so much attention? Maybe it is the location, or maybe it is the number of people watching it grow on their daily commutes. On Thursday, Alexandria Houston started what became a chain of Facebook posts in a group called The Hickory Bubble. The post was about a single stalk of corn growing from a storm drain across from the Sheetz gas station on Springs Road in Hickory.
HICKORY, NC
thewilkesrecord.com

Interim Town Manager hired for North Wilkesboro

An interim town manager was chosen unanimously by the North Wilkesboro Town Board of Commissioners during a Thursday, June 30, meeting at Town Hall. Scott Buffkin, 53, the former manager of the Village of Clemmons, will begin the new post on July 18, North Wilkesboro Mayor Marc Hauser told The Wilkes Record.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
WLOS.com

Why is land being cleared along Charlotte Road in Rutherfordton?

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Land clearing for a project to improve connectivity for drivers is underway in Rutherford County. “What's happening on Charlotte Road in Rutherfordton?” a viewer named Den wrote to Ask 13. “They have torn down the old Food Lion building that housed the VA clinic and are cutting down trees across the street."
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger Zee
Person
Ashe
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of June 27

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments June 17-23: Chili’s Grill & Bar, 16633 Statesville Road – 96 Courtyard by Marriott, 16700 Northcross Drive – 97.5. Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 97 House...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandfather Mountain#Banner Elk#The Boone Chamber
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County Schools announces new administrators

DENVER – The Lincoln County Board of Education approved several assistant principal appointments at mid-June meeting. The Denver-area appointments include Brett Bowen, who will serve as assistant principal at Catawba Springs Elementary. Bowen has taught middle and high school in Gaston and Lincoln counties and most recently finished his administrative internship at St. James Elementary.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County manager receives N.C. governor’s highest honor

LINCOLNTON – Outgoing County Manager Kelly Atkins was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award during his final Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting June 20. Since 1963, the state’s governors have reserved their highest honor for “persons who have made significant contributions to the state...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

‘I’ll see him again’: Charlotte woman’s husband one of four airmen killed in C-130 crash 10 years ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Remembering our nation’s heroes that paid the ultimate sacrifice, including four airmen from right here in the Charlotte area. Friday marks ten years since four men died and two others were seriously injured when a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System Equipped C-130, belonging to the North Carolina Air National Guard, crashed while fighting a woodland fire in Southwestern South Dakota.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wpde.com

3 mini horses die, donkey fights for its life after being poisoned in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Three miniature horses have died after being poisoned in Rutherford County, according to their owners. On Wednesday, June 29, a fence was being installed at the Sprinkle family farm. Madison-Rose Sprinkle said outdoor cameras are also on the way. She said the security updates are being implemented following the death of three of her mini horses.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
lincolntimesnews.com

Post 100 holds off Caldwell Co. after falling in suspended game

Cherryville Post 100 scored four times over the first two innings and held off Caldwell County late for a 4-3 Area IV Western Division win on Wednesday night at Fraley Field. A pair of infield errors, a hit batter and two walks contributed to Post 100 taking an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Cherryville made it 4-0 in the second when Landon Jenkins drew a leadoff walk and later scored on Will Fowler’s RBI base hit.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Vote to allow additional townhomes to Denver development postponed

DENVER – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners delayed a vote on a proposed amendment to the commercial component of the mixed-use Rivercross development. If approved, the amendment would permit 35 additional townhomes on a 27-acre site already approved for 40 townhomes and 100,000 square feet of commercial properties.
DENVER, NC
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
186
Followers
324
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy