Surrounding chambers celebrate new Wilson Center at Grandfather Mountain

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Several chambers of commerce gathered on Grandfather Mountain for a special business after hours and ribbon cutting for the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery on June 21.

Members of the Boone, Avery, Ashe, Banner Elk, Beech Mountain and Blowing Rock chambers were invited to attend. Registration for the 300-person event filled up quickly, so much so that the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce hardly had to advertise the event and it had a waiting list, said Ethan Walton, director of communications and marketing at the Boone Chamber.

“We were really just blown away by the amount of attention that the event got,” Walton said. “It was really one of the most highly attended events that we’ve ever been a part of.”

Walton described this as a “milestone” event for the chambers, because it was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that they were able to host such a big event.

Catherine Morton, member of the board of directors of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said she views the Wilson Center as a milestone in her time as a director. Her father, Hugh Morton, had a lot of milestones, such as the road to the summit, the Swinging Bridge, the animal habitats and the nature museum, and while she was around for some of those, this is the first one that she was a part of the genesis, she said.

“It’s 15 years on a side burner that you’re revisiting every week, every two weeks,” Morton said. “You’re looking at what barrier can I shift today, you know, what resource can I identify tomorrow, to make it come together. So there’s a lot of time and energy and creativity and collaboration that went into it.”

Jesse Pope, executive director and president of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, gave a speech outside the building before the ribbon cutting. The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery has been a work in progress since 2019, but was slowed down because of the pandemic and supply chain issues, he said. The center is tentatively planned to be open to the public in early July, Pope noted.

After the ribbon cutting, attendees explored the new facility and ate together in the new Classroom in the Clouds, a large multi-purpose room. The room, which is intended to be used for school groups, meetings and other events, can be divided into three smaller rooms. It ensures that there is a dedicated space for education separate from the rest of the building, so schools and families can come on the same day and not interfere with each other’s experiences, Morton said.

The Paul and Susie O’Connell Exhibit Hall has several interactive exhibits, including an interactive 3-D map of the mountain which shows the different seasons, trails, habits and key figures in the mountain’s history. The exhibit also has a video about climate and weather from Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist at ABC News. On top of all the exhibits and the Classroom in the Clouds, the Wilson Center also houses the Hodges Auditorium and Documentary Theatre, which was not ready to explore at the time of the event.

The Wilson Center is a part of the new Conservation Campus at Grandfather Mountain, which will also include the Williams Outdoor Learning Space, which includes an amphitheater and pavilion, the Cobey Botanical Garden and an electric car charging station. These aspects of the Conservation Campus will be open later this year.

“It was just a testament to how much Grandfather does for our community to see the community support they had,” said Talia Freeman, chair of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and director of marketing with Beech Mountain Resort. “You were seeing people from four counties there, and it was just really nice to be together and celebrate such a great thing for our area.”