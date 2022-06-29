Congress passes bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act, does not extend universal free meals

AVERY COUNTY — On June 24, Congress officially passed legislation that would help pay for students’ meals, but would not extend the universal free lunch program.

The Keep Kids Fed Act was introduced to the House by House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott (D-VA) and Ranking Member Virginia Foxx (R-NC) and to the Senate by Senate Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Ranking Member John Boozman (R-AR). The bill passed less than a week before pandemic-related child nutrition waivers were set to expire on June 30.

“Evidence is clear that students are able to focus more at school if they are receiving adequate nutrition,” Foxx stated in a press release. “Too many students are still suffering from the harmful effects of school closures, and we cannot afford to let students fall further behind.”

Although a piece of the legislation allowing children who qualify for reduced price lunch to have free lunch was removed, the bill still contains several components to aid schools, students and parents in the 2022-2023 academic school year. These components include the following:

An increase in the federal meal reimbursements by 40 cents for each lunch and 15 cents for each breakfast.An extension of no-cost waivers, which includes those for schools who are unable to meet nutrition standards or provide planned meal components due to supply chain issues.An extension of 2022 summer meal program waivers.

What this means for Avery County Schools is still to be determined, said ACS Child Nutrition Director Tammy Woodie. However, Woodie said there are a few ways the school system is prepared to face this challenge.

First, Woodie said she wants to encourage all families to apply for free or reduced lunch. Prior to the pandemic, 56 percent of students were on free or reduced lunch, but this past school year, roughly only 48 percent of students were a part of the program. The applications open online at the end of July and students will come home with paper copies of the form at the beginning of the school year, she said.

There also are several programs in the county designed to help food insecure families and children, she said. Students can join the backpack food program, which is a partnership with Feeding Avery Families that sends children home with food over the weekend to ensure they have enough to eat until Monday when they come back. The program is discreet and any families who want to receive assistance from it should contact the counselor at their child’s school, Woodie said.

In addition, every elementary school in the county is part of an at-risk after school meal program, which is done through a partnership with the YMCA and provides free dinner to every student involved, Woodie said. Anyone in the community can also come to the MANNA FoodBank’s Community Market, which takes place the second Thursday of each month at the Avery Parks and Recreation building.

Last year, in total, Avery County Schools gave out 359,568 meals to students between breakfasts, lunches and dinners, Woodie said. This coming year, however, she said that they have had to raise the meal cost by $.10, the first time it’s been raised since the 2017-2018 school year.

“One of the big problems with that support going away is that school meals are actually going to go up in price because of supply chain issues as well,” said Kara Irani, director of marketing and communications at MANNA Food Bank. “So we know that not only have poor families been affected by the pandemic, by inflation, by all of these socioeconomic challenges, but then everyone will also be facing increased costs when the kids go back to school in the fall.”