Parasail death prompts lawsuit

The family of a woman who died in a parasail accident last month, and whose son and nephew were injured, has filed a lawsuit against the company that operated the boat, citing one civil wrongful death claim and two personal injury claims.

The mother died and her son and nephew were injured after the trio slammed into the Old Seven-Mile Bridge on Memorial Day while parasailing. The family was visiting the Keys from Schaumburg, Illinois.

The 33-year-old mother, Supraja Alaparthi, was pronounced dead after being transported to land. Her nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Miami hospital for additional treatment, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, suffered minimal injures, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission incident report.

Vishant Sadda has since been released from the hospital, but will still have to undergo more surgeries to treat injuries to his face and eye, said Michael Haggard of the Haggard Law Firm of Coral Springs.

The law firm announced the lawsuit Tuesday in Alaparthi’s death and the injuries of the family members against Lighthouse Parasailing Inc., a North Carolina-based company that operated out of Captain Pip’s Marina in Marathon. The Keys Citizen was provided a copy of the lawsuit on Tuesday.

The suit charges that the operators of Lighthouse Parasail failed “to implement reasonable and proper safety policies and procedures (or failing to instruct its crew of the same) regarding emergency situations, including losing control of a parasail during a ride,” the lawsuit stated. The company failed “to provide safety instructions and briefing to its passengers and parasailers, including safety instructions and briefing concerning what to do in emergency situations (such as losing control of a parasail during a ride).”

The captain, Daniel Couch, and crew member failed “to check the weather conditions both before and during the subject parasailing ride,” and failed “to have the proper equipment aboard the M/V Airborne to allow the crew to check for inclement weather,” the lawsuit stated.

The captain and crew member failed “to properly utilize available equipment aboard the M/V Airborne to check the weather conditions and operated “in unsafe weather conditions, including conditions with strong and gusting winds.

In addition, the operator of the vessel overloaded the boat with as many as 14 people, which also impeded the safe operation of the vessel and parasail, the lawsuit states.

“There were many acts of negligence,” Haggard said. “The weather was horrific.”

There were other parasail operators in the vicinity who canceled trips that day because of the weather, Haggard said.

Fellow attorney Pedro Echarte III contended the Captain Couch cutting the line tethering the parasail to the vessel and sending the three sailing in the air and through the water for 2 miles before crashing into the bridge was the most egregious and fatal of all of the actions, he said.

“There were other maneuvers he could have taken,” Echarte said. “He did the one thing you are not supposed to do.”

Haggard said his firm plans to file suit against Captain Pip’s Marina as well. The Keys Citizen left a telephone message with Captain Pip’s and an email message with Lighthouse Parasailing on Tuesday, but both went unreturned as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office are still investigating the accident, and criminal charges have yet to be filed. The captain and crew violated state laws, some regarding the operation of parasailing vessels, and should be charged criminally, Haggard said Tuesday.

Currently, the owner or operator of a vessel engaged in commercial parasailing may not offer or provide for consideration any parasailing activity unless the owner or operator first obtains and maintains in full force and effect a liability insurance policy from an insurance carrier licensed in this state that covers at least $1 million per occurrence and $2 million annual aggregate, according to Florida state statute 327. Proof of insurance must be available for inspection at the location where commercial parasailing is offered or provided for consideration, and each customer who requests such proof shall be provided with the insurance carrier’s name and address and the insurance policy number.

The operator of a vessel engaged in commercial parasailing must have a current and valid license issued by the U.S. Coast Guard authorizing the operator to carry passengers for hire. The license must be appropriate for the number of passengers carried and the displacement of the vessel. The license must be carried on the vessel and be available for inspection while engaging in commercial parasailing activities. A vessel engaged in commercial parasailing must be equipped with a functional VHF marine transceiver and a separate electronic device capable of providing access to National Weather Service forecasts and current weather conditions.

Commercial parasailing is prohibited if the current observed wind conditions in the area of operation include a sustained wind speed of more than 20 miles per hour; if wind gusts are 15 mph higher than the sustained wind speed; if the wind speed during gusts exceeds 25 miles per hour; if rain or heavy fog results in reduced visibility of less than a half-mile; or if a known lightning storm comes within 7 miles of the parasailing area.

The operator of the vessel engaged in commercial parasailing shall use all available means to determine prevailing and forecasted weather conditions and record this information in a weather log each time passengers are to be taken out on the water. The weather log must be available for inspection at all times at the operator’s place of business. A person or operator who violates this section commits a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Haggard contended state laws regarding parasailing operators do not go far enough and the state Legislature needs to “revisit and enhance safety legislation,” he said Tuesday.

The FWC detailed the incident in its initial report.

“Shortly after putting the three victims in flight, a strong gust of wind ‘pegged’ the parasail,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission incident report stated. “With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims. The three victims dropped from an unknown height and [were] dragged through the water by the inflated parasail. The chute continued to drag the victims through and across the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the Old Seven-Mile-Bridge, west of Pigeon Key.”

Pegged is a term in the parasail business used to describe when the parasail chute becomes controlled by the speed of the wind, not the operation of the vessel.

Last year, prosecutors charged Key West boat Capt. Andrew John Santeiro with two felony counts of manslaughter and three violations of state parasail laws in the death of two tourists in a parasail accident in 2020.

Santeiro was charged with two counts of manslaughter and three misdemeanor counts of violating commercial parasailing laws in the deaths of Nicholas Hayward, 36, of Costa Rica, and Azalea Silva, 28. Santeiro was operating a Sunset Watersports boat in the Northwest Channel off Key West on July 17, 2020, when the towline broke and the individuals fell and were dragged through the water by the inflated parasail chute, according to the warrant.

The remaining towline attached to the vessel snapped back toward the vessel and lodged itself around the propeller of the boat. Hayward and Silva continued to be dragged through and across the surface of the water for about seven to nine minutes until the parasail finally deflated, according to the warrant.

Hayward was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center, while Silva was taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in Miami in critical condition, according to the FWC’s initial incident report.

Silva never regained consciousness, succumbing to her injuries and being pronounced dead on July 1, 2021. The cause of death listed of her death certificate is complications of traumatic brain injury, and the description of how the injury occurred states parasailing mishap with a fall, the arrest warrant stated.

During the investigation, an interview was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard with Santeiro that concluded that “Santeiro neglected to take necessary precautions which may be required by the ordinary practice of seaman,” the warrant stated.

Attorney’s for Hayward’s son have also since filed a lawsuit against Sunset Watersports.

tohara@keysnews.com