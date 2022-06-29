Big Pine Key shooting under investigation

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating a weekend shooting on the 30000 block of Coconut Highway on Big Pine Key in which a man was airlifted to a Miami hospital.

The 50-year-old male who was shot in the abdomen during a domestic incident by his 25-year-old stepson was expected to recover at Jackson South Medical Center on Monday, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The incident began at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, when the 25-year-old called 911 to report his mother was being battered by her husband. The 25-year-old shot his stepfather with a handgun while on the phone with 911, reports state.

The stepson began administering first aid until he was ordered out of the residence by arriving deputies. The stepson was cooperative with deputies and detectives throughout the incident.

He claimed he shot his stepfather to defend himself and his mother from immediate harm. He also stated his mother is a regular victim of domestic violence and that his stepfather routinely threatens to kill him, her and law enforcement. He also told deputies and detectives his stepfather is known to possess firearms.

The mother corroborated his story and had injuries indicative of being beaten. She confirmed her husband regularly beats her and threatens to kill her and her son. She was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center.

The stepfather gave detectives a conflicting story and claimed he was shot without warning, adding with expletives that once he was able to leave the hospital, he was going to kill his stepson, Linhardt said.

Detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office and the shooting appears to be in self-defense; however, the incident — particularly the domestic disturbance aspect of the case — continues to be under investigation and charges may be pending, Linhardt said.