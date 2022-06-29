ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine Key, FL

Big Pine Key shooting under investigation

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating a weekend shooting on the 30000 block of Coconut Highway on Big Pine Key in which a man was airlifted to a Miami hospital.

The 50-year-old male who was shot in the abdomen during a domestic incident by his 25-year-old stepson was expected to recover at Jackson South Medical Center on Monday, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The incident began at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, when the 25-year-old called 911 to report his mother was being battered by her husband. The 25-year-old shot his stepfather with a handgun while on the phone with 911, reports state.

The stepson began administering first aid until he was ordered out of the residence by arriving deputies. The stepson was cooperative with deputies and detectives throughout the incident.

He claimed he shot his stepfather to defend himself and his mother from immediate harm. He also stated his mother is a regular victim of domestic violence and that his stepfather routinely threatens to kill him, her and law enforcement. He also told deputies and detectives his stepfather is known to possess firearms.

The mother corroborated his story and had injuries indicative of being beaten. She confirmed her husband regularly beats her and threatens to kill her and her son. She was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center.

The stepfather gave detectives a conflicting story and claimed he was shot without warning, adding with expletives that once he was able to leave the hospital, he was going to kill his stepson, Linhardt said.

Detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office and the shooting appears to be in self-defense; however, the incident — particularly the domestic disturbance aspect of the case — continues to be under investigation and charges may be pending, Linhardt said.

Comments / 0

Related
southdadenewsleader.com

Homestead Man Arrested for $60,000 in Marine GPS Thefts

A 25-year-old Homestead man was arrested for a string of vessel burglaries in Islamorada and in Miami-Dade County following a joint investigation between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami Beach Police Department. Carlos Leodanys Lopez is facing a litany of charges in both jurisdictions, including multiple counts...
HOMESTEAD, FL
flkeysnews.com

He slapped ‘cyne’ graffiti across Key West. Then the sheriff stepped in

For several years, a Key West man spray-painted the word ‘cyne’ on public and private property across the Lower Keys. The tagging was rampant, as the inexplicable word popped up on bridges, signs, Key West’s historic Old Town neighborhood, Navy property and in one case, a man’s dredging crane and storage box.
KEY WEST, FL
AOL Corp

Shark attacks woman in the Florida Keys. Victim airlifted to Miami hospital

A shark attacked a woman in the Lower Keys on Wednesday, leaving her seriously injured, state wildlife officers said. She was airlifted from the Keys to a Miami-Dade hospital and is expected to recover, said Jason Rafter, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “We confirmed it’s...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Pine Key, FL
City
Miami, FL
Monroe County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, FL
Click10.com

Woman survives shark bite in Florida Keys, officials say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was taken to a Miami hospital after being bitten in the leg by a shark in the lower Florida Keys, according to Monroe County’s fire rescue division. Emergency crews were called to Summerland Key on Wednesday after a woman jumped off a...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

TOLLS RISING ON NORTH KEY LARGO’S CARD SOUND ROAD

Tolls are increasing for motorists driving in and out of the Florida Keys via Card Sound Road, an alternate route to the 18-Mile Stretch,. County officials are revising an ordinance to increase toll rates at the Card Sound Road Bridge heading into Monroe County by the consumer price index of 8.5%. With Sunpass, the rate for a 2-axle vehicle will increase from 80 cents to 87 cents, while the rate for a 3-axle or greater will go from $1.05 to $1.14 per axle. Each additional axle will increase from $1.05 to $1.14.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Firearms#911#Violent Crime#Monroe County Sheriff#Office Major Crimes Unit#Sheriff S Office#Lower Keys Medical Center
keysweekly.com

FIRE DEVASTATES KEY WEST HOMES; ALL PEOPLE & PETS ARE SAFE

Carrie Helliesen spent her birthday morning Thursday waiting for a call back from the American Red Cross while keeping her husband, Doug, and her cellphone close. They were all she had left after a Wednesday night fire devastated their home of 40 years at 1221 Laird St. and severely damaged the neighboring home of Walter and Joanna Schmida on Georgia Street.
KEY WEST, FL
wlrn.org

The news is in the mail: Keys daily switches to postal delivery

Wednesday morning was the last time subscribers of the Keys Citizen newspaper found their papers on their front porches, driveways or sidewalks when they got up in the morning. The oldest paper in the Keys has seen a lot of changes in its 116-year history. The most recent is a...
KEY WEST, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
855
Followers
2K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy