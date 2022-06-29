Adopt a Pet: Darla & Ivy

MOUNT ADAMS, Ohio (WKRC) - A restaurant that's also a part of Cincinnati history is closed, at least for awhile. The Rookwood Pottery Food and Beverage Company is in Mount Adams. A sign on the door says, "We are temporarily closed until further notice". Local 12 reached out through the...
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An annual drive to collect school supplies has started in West Chester and Liberty Township. The "Stuff the Bus" event will benefit Lakota students and patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Organizers hope to give away 800 backpacks with donated supplies on July 27. You can...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - What better time than July 4th weekend to talk about outdoor eats? There are more choices around the Tri-State than ever for grabbing a bite or a drink outside and you can find them all in one place in this month's "Cincinnati Magazine".
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are several big fireworks displays across the Tri-State over the weekend and through the Fourth of July. Sawyer Point will host a large show Saturday night, with family activities and live music. The AC/DC tribute band, Thunderstruck, takes the stage at 8 p.m. Fireworks start at 10.
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new wetland habitat in Clermont County. A back section of Shor Park has been restored, making it a welcome spot for wildlife. Broken sewer pipes caused erosion and sinkholes. Those were removed and replaced with a natural stream channel, large boulders and a pooling area.
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - The Tri-State area's largest Independence Day event, "Red, White and Blue Ash," is returning. The event attracts thousands upon thousands of people to Summit Park for family fun, good food, live music, and a huge Rozzi Fireworks display. This show's headlining musical act is Gavin...
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office just launched a new program with the goal of helping residents replace their worn American Flags with new ones, free of charge. It’s called "Operation Tattered Flag." Officer Roger Nelms, a school resource officer and former member of the Boone...
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups is reviving a piece of Cincinnati sports history with its latest concept. Ignite Entertainment, owner of venues like Pampas Argentine Gastropub and Che Empanadas y Mas, is reviving the In Between Tavern in downtown across from Great American Ball Park, officials announced in a news release. The restaurant will open to the public July 11.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With millions of drivers hitting the road this holiday weekend, a lot of people will find themselves broken down on the side of the road waiting for a tow. That wait may be longer than expected. So, why are people waiting hours for roadside assistance? AAA has...
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Florence Fire and EMS Department helped rescue a family of stranded ducks on Wednesday. Florence Fire said in a post that Engine 31 was dispatched to Florence Methodist Church where someone reported that the ducks fell into a drain. The department says that a firefighter...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is charged with brutally beating a woman, causing serious injuries. Police say Dawud Smith choked the woman and striking her with a cord all over her body. Smith is charged with kidnapping and felonious assault. He was arraigned Thursday morning.
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Cincinnati-area window company that allegedly left close to 100 Ohio families out thousands of dollars. AG Yost is seeking nearly $200,000 in restitution from Window Planet. A mother and son who made separate orders there both went through...
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A Fairfield man is accused of shooting a woman nine times and robbing her in Over-the-Rhine. Police say Jomario Gunn shot the victim six times in the backside while she ran from him on East 12th street on June 26. Once she fell to the ground,...
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The jury deliberated for just under two hours in the trial of Michael Maloney before finding him guilty. Maloney threw hot oil on a Hamilton woman, Jayla Witt, and her then-17-month-old son, Tobias, while they were sleeping. After four days of trial and showing hours of...
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the West End overnight. It happened just after midnight Thursday on Poplar Street near Linn Street. Officers said they found 39-year-old Mario Williams at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The suspect accused of killing a man behind a West End restaurant was arraigned on a murder charge. A judge ordered Darnell Nelson held on a $1 million bond Friday. Assistant prosecutor David Wood said in court that Nelson admitted his involvement in the murder of 67-year-old...
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash in Adams County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Steven Sizemore, 51, was riding eastbound on Kirkpatrick Road just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Troopers say Sizemore lost control in a curve near Eckmansville Road. His motorcycle...
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - Curt Sharon entered an Alford plea Friday afternoon. That means he maintains his innocence but there's enough evidence to prove him guilty for his role in the 1989 shooting death of Bernard “Cowboy” Hopkins. As part of this plea, Sharon will testify against the...
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Pierce Township man locked up in the Clermont County jail is now facing over two dozen counts of rape. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Dean Price was in jail on unrelated charges when he reportedly confessed past crimes to detectives. Price allegedly told detectives he raped his girlfriend's daughter, who was under the age of 10, about 15 years ago.
Comments / 0