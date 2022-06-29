ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Will This Brooklyn Museum Show Produce a Future Virgil Abloh?

By Nicole Phelps
 3 days ago
The centerpiece of the “Virgil Abloh: ‘Figures of Speech’” exhibition opening at the Brooklyn Museum this Friday is Social Sculpture, a wood cabin built for purpose in the center of the museum’s Great Hall where lessons, lectures, and other activations will take place. It’s bare save for a large speaker and...

At The Brooklyn Museum, Virgil Abloh Celebrators Gathered for the Exhibition Opening of “Figures of Speech”

Last night The Brooklyn Museum welcomed friends and fans of the late designer Virgil Abloh to view his posthumous exhibition “Figures of Speech.” The festivities sponsored by Nordstrom were filled with designers and artists who had a collaborative relationship with Abloh. The exhibition, curated by Antwuan Sargent, represents the artist as the ultimate multi-hyphenate and visionary. Guests could be spotted every which way, admiring one era of Abloh to the next.
Chef Omar Tate Launches a Dinner Series Celebrating Black Farmers and Foodways

On a balmy summer night in Williamsburg, Brooklyn just alongside the East River overlooking Manhattan, Oko Farms welcomed guests to a night of farm-fresh cuisine prepared by Chef Omar Tate. Tate alongside his wife and co-founder, Cybille St.Aude-Tate are working to amplify the work of Black farmers across the country as the latest initiative of their organization Honeysuckle Projects. This is the first in an array of dinners taking place under the title "Cultivating Community: Dinner Series." “The original iteration [of Honeysuckle] started in 2017 as pop-ups with me learning more about Black foods and Black culture by understanding the position that Black folks are in, in America and throughout the world,” he explains. “We started Honeysuckle Projects as a brand in 2020. We are opening several different concepts under our umbrella, but the one that we're working on right now is Honeysuckle Provisions which is an Afrocentric grocery cafe that will be in West Philly where I'm from.”
Alexandra Daddario Wore Danielle Frankel for Her Laid-Back Wedding in New Orleans

Actor Alexandra Daddario, who recently starred in the HBO hit series The White Lotus, and producer Andrew Form’s initial chance encounter was thanks to a layover. Andrew was on his way to Europe for work and had to connect through New York City as flights were limited during the pandemic. “I was waiting for my co-op to approve me so I was sleeping on an acquaintance’s couch and would take frequent walks,” Alexandra remembers. “He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner.” Andrew had to catch his connecting flight the next morning, but explained that if she wanted to get dinner he would be back in town in a couple of weeks. “I said ‘okay’ against my better judgment,” Alexandra jokes. “Nowadays you’re supposed to meet people on dating apps!”
Collection

“We have art not to die of the truth.” Marc Jacobs quoted Nietzsche in his show notes. Confronted, as we are, with a rogue Supreme Court determined to strip women of their reproductive rights, with Clarence Thomas threatening to attack gay marriage next and even to make contraception illegal, fury may give way to despair. But that’s not where Jacobs is at.
The 51st International African Arts Festival Returns to Brooklyn This Weekend!

After celebrating its historic 50th anniversary last year, during a year of lingering COVID, the International African Arts Festival (IAAFestival2022) returns to Brooklyn, revived and stronger than ever. IAAF– New York City’s longest-running celebration of worldwide African music, dance, and culture– will take place at Commodore Barry Park, located at...
Inside Kate Bock and Kevin Love’s Wedding—A Great Gatsby-Inspired Ceremony at the New York Public Library

A photographer played matchmaker for model and entrepreneur Kate Bock and Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball player Kevin Love. The two met in 2015 after individually shooting with the same photographer in New York. “He thought we would be a nice match and set us up on our first date at the St. Regis,” Kate remembers. “From there, the rest was history.”
Green-Wood Cemetery is home to a flock of feral parrots

Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery is the final resting place of over 600,000 New Yorkers, but the famed gravesite also has some unexpected residents: a flock of monk parakeets. Perched high above the ornate main entrance on the tallest spire of the arch, these small- to medium-sized parrots are year-round residents of the cemetery with a giant nest viewable from the ground. They chatter loudly, drawing visitors' attention immediately.
Extra Extra: Gov. Kathy Hochul isn't mentioned one time in Cuomo's infamous pandemic memoir

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the Gessen-Gould apartment hunt is not going great. Here's what else is happening:. "In 2020, when Cuomo wrote a self-congratulatory memoir about New York’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he didn’t bother to mention [Gov. Kathy Hochul] once," notes this New Yorker piece about the state's likely leader for the next five years.
Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
A Walk Through Little Caribbean in Brooklyn

What wonderful surprises await the Bowery Boys in Little Caribbean? The Brooklyn enclave in Flatbush is one of the central destinations for Caribbean-American life and culture in New York City. Since the 1960s, thousands of immigrants from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations have made this...
CBRE Completes $330M Acquisition of Red Hook Amazon Facility

DH Property Holdings and Goldman Sachs Asset Management have completed the sale of a brand-new logistics facility in Red Hook, Brooklyn, to the investment arm of CBRE, Commercial Observer has learned. The joint venture offloaded the 400,000-square-foot asset, fully leased to Amazon, at 640 Columbia Street for $330 million to...
[VIDEO] Non-Billionaire Residents of Billionaires’ Row Co-op Told to Pony up $280M or Get Lost

Co-op apartments in a luxury doorman building on Billionaires’ Row are selling for as low as $100,000 for a studio and $659,000 for a three-bedroom penthouse with a terrace. But the glitch in the only-in-New York scenario is that owners in the 324-unit building must pay a combined $280 million to buy the land under the structure, or face an additional $26 million a year in ground rent on top of the current $4.4 million a year. If they don’t cough up, they face losing their homes.
See photos of Brooklyn's newest green space that is now open to the public

Brooklynites now have even more space to stretch out—50 Kent at Bushwick Inlet Park has officially opened to the public. The 1.89-acre, waterfront green space, with $7.5 million in mayoral funding, includes smooth paths, a forest grove, an elevated lawn, a water feature, a family gathering area, an overlook and a plaza with sweeping views of Manhattan, all set between North 11th and 12th streets in Williamsburg.
Jumaane Williams Loses NY Democratic Primary for Governor

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
Headstones Dating Back to 1600s Destroyed in Brooklyn Cemetery

More than a dozen headstones — some dating back to the 1600s — were smashed inside a historic Brooklyn cemetery early Tuesday morning, a church official said. Tombstones were left snapped in half, while one grave marker was obliterated on the sidewalk in an incident that took 20 minutes to destroy more than 300 years of history. And what happened means more than just damaged property for the congregation of the historic Flatlands Dutch Reformed Church.
