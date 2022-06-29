New mental health crisis hotline coming online

To help anyone facing a mental health crisis, 988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers or texters to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It’s a resource to get people the right behavioral health, mental health and suicide prevention help.

The current Lifeline number, 800-273-8255, will remain even after 988 is launched nationally for call, text or chat beginning on July 16.

“We’ve updated our equipment so that 911 operators can transfer callers to the Suicide Prevention Hotline,” said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

With about 129 suicides per day in the United States, the shorter hotline number has been in the works for two years.

In 2020, Congress agreed to replace the national hotline with a far easier to remember number, 988. The Biden administration has committed $280 million to fund both the hotline and 24/7 staff increases for states.

“It’s important to get the word out,” said Sharon Read, a longtime National Alliance on Mental Health facilitator. “We’ve geared up for this in the state. It’s an easy access portal into the behavioral health system. It could be a game changer for families and individuals facing a crisis. It will ring the same place, but the dispatchers are trained in mental health crises. They will initiate a mobile response team. This is to work in tandem and/or alleviate the local police departments. It may prevent the police lights flashing at your house and make more people willing to call. A mental health counselor and a peer support person may come instead.

“We are all here to provide guidance for free. We hope this opens things up. The first person you call is trained to receive a call of this nature and help access triage. The hope and vision is that help is discreetly given, and it’s the right help.”

988 could potentially help families and individuals avoid hospitalizations, jail time or worse. In 2020, there were 25 deaths by suicide in Monroe County. The need for acute mental health help is real.

“It’s another component of our mobile crisis team, which we initiated in 2019. Our community is highly prone to natural disasters, we have the highest cost of living that is pushing renters out and we have high substance abuse, and it’s all been exasperated by COVID,” said Maureen Dunleavy, Guidance/Care Center area director and a licensed mental health counselor.

In 2021, 55% of suicides were by firearms, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In fact, the majority of all firearm deaths in the country were suicides.

“If someone is suicidal and drinking alcohol, they make rash decisions. The operator will dispatch triage and we’ll respond in tandem with the sheriff’s department, the Key West Police Department, the Department of Children and Families. We do this already, but 988 will engage in mental health services immediately. We want everyone to seek help. There are free resources here. We don’t want to lose one more life to suicide.”

988 will provide early intervention in some mental disorders, and to Edith Zewadski-Bricker, a NAMI advocate and former Monroe County Social Services supervisor, that means a lot.

“This number is going to help a lot of individuals out there and their families especially with first-episode psychosis or early psychosis. Each time cognitive abilities are diminished, it’s so important to find the right care immediately, which 988 will do. It will improve the outcome for so many families,” she said. “When people become aware of having a problem, they’re able to take the first steps toward managing it. This number will only help.”

Additionally, the Guidance Care Center provides in-school mental health counseling, housing and care for those who are most vulnerable, 24-hour crisis and detoxification services and more. For information, visit http://www.guidancecarecenter.org or call the local Crisis Calls and Mobile Response Team at 305-434-7660, option 8.

