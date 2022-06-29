ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

6 arrested during 2022 Ford Fireworks in Detroit, police say

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ford Fireworks returned to downtown Detroit on Monday after a pandemic hiatus with thousands of spectators, and only a handful of arrests were made, police said. The Detroit Police Department reported six arrests during the event, according to preliminary figures released Tuesday....

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit police on the lookout — for recruits

Detroit — With a painted face and whooshing down an inflatable slide, Jamison Lopez doesn’t look like the future of the Detroit Police Department. But looks can be deceiving. Jamison, 7, insists he will be a police officer one day. Unless he becomes the president of the United...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: 'Random vehicle' shoots at driver on I-75 in Holly

HOLLY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that happened on I-75 before midnight on Friday. Troopers responded at 11:15 p.m. to a man who was shot at on I-75 near Lahring Rd. The victim was driving on the freeway when a "random vehicle" pulled...
HOLLY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Driver who hit pregnant woman in Southfield was threatened by her boyfriend, police say

A driver accused of striking a pregnant woman last weekend who later died was trying to flee her boyfriend after he had threatened him, Southfield police said Thursday. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged Davon Lovan with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony; and felonious assault, said Southfield police Chief Elvin Barren.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Downtown Detroit#Detroiters#Michigan State Police
fox2detroit.com

Ice cream store denies service to Detroit police officers for wearing body armor

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit ice cream store denied service to a pair of police officers Thursday because they were wearing tactical body armor. Cold Truth Soft Serve, located at 4240 Cass Avenue, posted a photo on social media of a Detroit police cruiser parked in front of their shop with the caption, "We can tolerate the parking however you please but we will not serve anyone wearing body armor."
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Man in critical condition, woman injured following early morning shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Detroit man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting in Flint. State Police said investigators responded to the scene just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning outside a residence on the 2700 block of Sloan Street. Two people, a 34-year-old man and a 23-year-old...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Missing Daughter Of Wayne County Sergeant Found Safe

(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene, the daughter of a Wayne County sergeant, has been found safe after she was reported missing a week ago. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday. She went missing last weekend from her Rochester Hills home. The teen’s parents, Wayne County Sgt. Stephen Greene and Shakira Greene, were seeking the public’s help in locating their daughter who was in crisis. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Person Of Interest In Shooting Outside Big B Liquor In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a person of interest after two people were shot outside of a Detroit liquor store. Person of interest in Detroit liquor store shooting | Credit: Detroit Police Department Detectives say they would like to speak with the person of interest who was in the area at the time of the shooting. The incident happened on Monday, June 26, at about 4:28 a.m., in the parking lot of the Big B Liquor store located in the 5200 block of Trumbull. According to police, the suspect fired shots, striking a 24-year-old woman who was sitting inside a red Jeep Cherokee and a 26-year-old man, who was standing outside of the vehicle. The suspect fled the scene. The two victims were privately conveyed to a local hospital and were released after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone recognizes this person of interest or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Flint Journal

Man charged after attempting to shoot father carrying 1-year-old son, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to shoot a man carrying his sleeping toddler at a gas station over the weekend, police announced. Euric Butler, 51, of Detroit, is charged with felonious assault, felony firearm and brandishing a firearm related to the incident that occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, at the Valero gas station at the corner of Hubbell and Tireman avenues in Detroit, authorities said.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Cash left in ATM taken, then returned

MELVINDALE — A woman who accidentally left $40 cash in an ATM had her money returned and doubled the afternoon of June 26 by the young men who used the ATM after her and who initially refused to acknowledge their ill-begotten gain. When the woman’s husband helped her track...
MELVINDALE, MI
Detroit News

Pontiac man dies after early Saturday car crash

A Pontiac man died early Saturday after he lost control of his car, struck a light pole and his car overturned. Jordan David Bahena, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Bahena, who was alone in his 2012 Jeep...
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

2 men critical after overnight double shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were listed in critical condition after a double shooting in Flint overnight. Michigan State Police say men ages 34 and 31 were shot near a residence in the 3800 block of Sterling Street just after midnight on Thursday. Both victims then ran into the 3900 block of Forest Hill Avenue.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

17-year-old killed, 2 others injured in shooting in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and two others wounded on the city’s west side. The shooting happened in the Glen Cove Apartments, which is a gated apartment complex, near Plymouth Road and Telegraph Road. Detroit police said the shooting...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy