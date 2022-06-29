ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

3 rescued off North Key Largo

 3 days ago

A boat crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescued three people during the weekend after their 24-foot vessel sank 1 mile east in Angelfish Creek off North Key Largo.

The people were transferred to Gilbert’s Marina. All three people were wearing life jackets and had no medical concerns, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

A person aboard the vessel contacted a Coast Guard Station Islamorada watchstander on Sunday, June 26, at 5:58 p.m., via cellphone, stating their vessel was taking on water near Carysfort Reef Lighthouse.

“It is important that mariners have adequate life jackets, flares, and the required safety gear,” said Adam Graham, Coast Guard Sector Key West search-and-rescue watchstander. “It is also important to have a working VHF-FM radio because a cellphone doesn’t always work.”

A commercial salvage company recovered the vessel.

Comments / 0

keysweekly.com

TOLLS RISING ON NORTH KEY LARGO’S CARD SOUND ROAD

Tolls are increasing for motorists driving in and out of the Florida Keys via Card Sound Road, an alternate route to the 18-Mile Stretch,. County officials are revising an ordinance to increase toll rates at the Card Sound Road Bridge heading into Monroe County by the consumer price index of 8.5%. With Sunpass, the rate for a 2-axle vehicle will increase from 80 cents to 87 cents, while the rate for a 3-axle or greater will go from $1.05 to $1.14 per axle. Each additional axle will increase from $1.05 to $1.14.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Drones will start responding to police calls in this South Florida city

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Officers in squad cars may not be the only thing showing up at police incidents in Coral Gables anymore. Instead, a drone could arrive first. The department is using the city’s Fourth of July celebration at the Biltmore Hotel as a test run for its new drone program. Organizers expected the event to draw more than 40,000 spectators and police said they will use the drone to monitor crowds, traffic and any incidents that could occur.
CORAL GABLES, FL
keysweekly.com

ISLAMORADA RESORT CHANGES HANDS FROM ONE FAMILY TO ANOTHER

Take a stroll through the lushly landscaped grounds of Pines and Palms Resort in Islamorada and prepare to be taken back in time. The 4-acre oceanfront resort has a relaxing Old Florida feel. Small, colorful cottages dot the meticulously raked beach overlooking Alligator Reef. Here, stress just melts away. This...
ISLAMORADA, FL
Click10.com

MDPD: Man shot dead in fields near Homestead Air Reserve Base

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was shot dead in an area of farm fields north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base, a department spokesperson said Friday. Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said officers were called to the 12500 block of Southwest 282nd Street at around...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thenextmiami.com

Construction Underway On Expansion Of Fontainebleau Resort In Miami Beach

A seven-level expansion of the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach has commenced under construction. Records show that a foundation permit allowing deep soil mixing was issued in May. Construction equipment has been active on the site for weeks. The project will include parking, ballroom space, and meeting rooms:. Basement level...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
wlrn.org

The death of a top Cuban official, the end of jury selection and Miami might see underground tunnels for commuting in the future

One of the most powerful communists in Cuba is dead. General Luis Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja died of a heart attack, according to state media on the island. Lopez-Calleja managed much of Cuba’s economy. He was the head of GAESA — the military conglomerate that runs dozens of state companies — hotels, gas stations, retail stores, ports, marinas and import companies.
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

HIALEAH MAN CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY CATCHING LOBSTERS OUT OF SEASON IN THE FLORIDA KEYS

A Hialeah man was arrested after he was reportedly found with out-of-season spiny lobsters. According to Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation, Lt. Paul Hein and Officer Courtney Carrol were attempting a resource inspection around 6 p.m. on June 25 at the south end of Whale Harbor Channel bridge when the man, later identified as Eddy Triana Rodriguez, 30, allegedly tipped a bucket of spiny lobster into the water.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

3 dressed like construction workers rob Wells Fargo bank in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for three people who, they said, robbed a bank in Hialeah. The FBI on Thursday released pictures of the subjects who, they said, entered the Wells Fargo branch in the area of West 68th Street and 11th Avenue, just before 9:40 a.m., Thursday.
HIALEAH, FL
850wftl.com

Homes from the Treasure Coast to Miami littered with Anti-Semitic flyers

BOCA RATON- Law enforcement agencies across South Florida are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were left at dozens of homes across the region. The full-color flyers were placed inside of plastic bags that were also filled with rice and corn. The flyers contain accusations of Jews having a role in the...
MIAMI, FL
