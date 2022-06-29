3 rescued off North Key Largo

A boat crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescued three people during the weekend after their 24-foot vessel sank 1 mile east in Angelfish Creek off North Key Largo.

The people were transferred to Gilbert’s Marina. All three people were wearing life jackets and had no medical concerns, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

A person aboard the vessel contacted a Coast Guard Station Islamorada watchstander on Sunday, June 26, at 5:58 p.m., via cellphone, stating their vessel was taking on water near Carysfort Reef Lighthouse.

“It is important that mariners have adequate life jackets, flares, and the required safety gear,” said Adam Graham, Coast Guard Sector Key West search-and-rescue watchstander. “It is also important to have a working VHF-FM radio because a cellphone doesn’t always work.”

A commercial salvage company recovered the vessel.