Pollinator garden blooms on Mount Carmel Campus

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pollinator garden is now in bloom on the Mount Carmel Campus, with hopes it will invigorate the biodiversity of native pollinators at Quinnipiac. The garden contains eight themed beds hosting 200 varieties of native plants. Plants were chosen to bloom in succession for year-round growth, said Assistant...

#Pollinator Garden#Blooms#Pollinators#Quinnipiac
