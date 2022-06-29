'Money Heist: Korea' Tops Global Netflix Charts

More than 120 dogs destined for a brutal death in China’s pet meat trade have been plucked to safety from an illegal slaughterhouse.Rescuers said many had collars on – showing they had been stolen from owners’ homes.Labradors, huskies, golden retrievers and German shepherds were among the dogs found alive and huddled together, when Chinese activists and local authorities raided the “filthy” slaughter facility in Fufeng County, Shaanxi, in north central China.Inside, they found a “gruesome” scene with dead dogs on the floor, pools of blood, dehairing machines and knives.Many of the surviving pets were emaciated and panting.The activists also discovered...

