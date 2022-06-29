'Money Heist: Korea' Tops Global Netflix Charts

SG5 — a new Japanese girl group created in collaboration with the Sailor Moon franchise — is set to enter the U.S. market with their upcoming debut in Los Angeles. Comprised of five members, the music act is a modern, IRL, music-based take on the iconic anime series. Short for “Sailor Guardians 5,” SG5 is described as an “intergalactic pop supergroup that protects the universe from evil, injustice and negativity.” The group, comprised of the members SAYAKA, RURI, RUI, MIYUU, and KAEDE, is co-managed by Japanese entertainment company LDH Japan Inc. alongside threesixzero, the global management company behind names like Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.
