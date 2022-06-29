ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Money Heist: Korea' Tops Global Netflix Charts

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoney Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, the South Korean remake of Netflix‘s hit La Casa de Papel, has topped global charts following its premiere on June 24. The new TV series took the top spot on...

hypebae.com

TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
MENLO PARK, CA
The Independent

Crackdown on China’s dog meat trade saves 126 from slaughterhouse

More than 120 dogs destined for a brutal death in China’s pet meat trade have been plucked to safety from an illegal slaughterhouse.Rescuers said many had collars on – showing they had been stolen from owners’ homes.Labradors, huskies, golden retrievers and German shepherds were among the dogs found alive and huddled together, when Chinese activists and local authorities raided the “filthy” slaughter facility in Fufeng County, Shaanxi, in north central China.Inside, they found a “gruesome” scene with dead dogs on the floor, pools of blood, dehairing machines and knives.Many of the surviving pets were emaciated and panting.The activists also discovered...
ECONOMY
Hypebae

HYBE's New Music Label ADOR Announces Upcoming K-Pop Girl Group

ADOR, HYBE Corporation‘s new music label helmed by the company’s former chief brand officer Min Hee-jin, has unveiled plans for its new K-pop girl group. The upcoming act, which was put together through a global audition initiative, was first teased on major billboards across the Gangnam District of Seoul. The video clip displayed the words “ADOR Girl Group,” “Min Hee-jin Girl Group” and “July 22,” hinting at the official reveal date. The text was accompanied by graphics of colorful rabbit characters.
MUSIC
Yunjin Kim
Hypebae

Givenchy Collaborates With Disney To Present '101 Dalmatians' Collection

Continuing its partnership with Disney, Givenchy has just released a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians, including a special animated appearance by the iconic British supermodel Kate Moss. Designed by Creative Director Matthew Williams in collaboration with Disney, the range features fun references to the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

SG5 Is the New Japanese Girl Group Debuting in Collaboration With 'Sailor Moon'

SG5 — a new Japanese girl group created in collaboration with the Sailor Moon franchise — is set to enter the U.S. market with their upcoming debut in Los Angeles. Comprised of five members, the music act is a modern, IRL, music-based take on the iconic anime series. Short for “Sailor Guardians 5,” SG5 is described as an “intergalactic pop supergroup that protects the universe from evil, injustice and negativity.” The group, comprised of the members SAYAKA, RURI, RUI, MIYUU, and KAEDE, is co-managed by Japanese entertainment company LDH Japan Inc. alongside threesixzero, the global management company behind names like Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.
LOS ANGELES, CA

