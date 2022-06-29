SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Tatyana Hribar, Marathon

Q: When did you start playing your sports?

A: I’ve played volleyball since seventh grade and weightlifting since eight grade.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played whatever they had at the community park, like softball, soccer, basketball, but I mainly did gymnastics.

Q: Why switch to volleyball and weightlifting in high school?

A: It was mainly my friends, but once I was introduced to it, I found it really fun and I wanted to do it some more, so I left gymnastics and focused more on volleyball and weightlifting.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: When it’s in-season, I practice with the team and then go home and work on things from there. For weightlifting, I try to go to the gym every day of the year and lift for at least an hour.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: I’m more focused on the sports that’s in-season and work on that and when it’s offseason I go to the gym and lift.

Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?

A: Oh yeah, definitely, I take a few days off at least. I don’t have a set vacation time, but I do like to take my own time in the offseason to relax.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: If I could play sports me entire life, I would, but I am more focused on my academics.

Q: Between weightlifting and volleyball, which sport is most important?

A: Oh, that’s tough, but probably weightlifting because I feel it’s more self-motivated, and I’m really focused on myself and lifting as much as I can.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m good at drawing.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Be on time, how to work with people higher up and be healthy.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Definitely get ready for college and, for sports, I want to try to make it to states for weightlifting.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To become a forensic scientist.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: I appreciate all the moments, I don’t really have a set moment. I’m happy just being there and trying my best.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Kelly Cruz, my JV volleyball coach, and Jesse Schubert, my weightlifting coach.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?

A: I feel like this is repeated, constantly, but chase your dreams and go after what you want. Really strive for it.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Enjoy life while you can, and don’t live with regrets. I have before, and it dragged me down and once I moved past that I realized everything is so great.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Enjoy while I’m playing and acccept that I always knew I wasn’t going to play forever. So enjoy my time while I can.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: I really want to go to Hawaii and while that sounds counteractive because we live on an island, I want to see their perspective and how they deal with being so far from land. It seems different to me.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Drawing, playing video games and sleeping.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Complications with homework and schedules sometimes.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Sleep.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: Go to college, get a degree and do good in life.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yeah, definitely.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: I need to practice my hitting in volleyball. I’ve never gotten proper training in that, but I’d like to try.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It has good sights, but prepare for a hefty bill wherever you go.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Milanesas, it’s breaded meat. My mom’s from Argentina and it’s so good.

Q: You talked about wanting to go into forensic science. What interests you in that career?

A: It seems so interesting to me, and I want to be there analyzing things. I watch shows about it, and it just seems so interesting.