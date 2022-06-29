ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Tatyana Hribar, Marathon

By By J.W. COOKE Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

Q: When did you start playing your sports?

A: I’ve played volleyball since seventh grade and weightlifting since eight grade.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played whatever they had at the community park, like softball, soccer, basketball, but I mainly did gymnastics.

Q: Why switch to volleyball and weightlifting in high school?

A: It was mainly my friends, but once I was introduced to it, I found it really fun and I wanted to do it some more, so I left gymnastics and focused more on volleyball and weightlifting.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: When it’s in-season, I practice with the team and then go home and work on things from there. For weightlifting, I try to go to the gym every day of the year and lift for at least an hour.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: I’m more focused on the sports that’s in-season and work on that and when it’s offseason I go to the gym and lift.

Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?

A: Oh yeah, definitely, I take a few days off at least. I don’t have a set vacation time, but I do like to take my own time in the offseason to relax.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: If I could play sports me entire life, I would, but I am more focused on my academics.

Q: Between weightlifting and volleyball, which sport is most important?

A: Oh, that’s tough, but probably weightlifting because I feel it’s more self-motivated, and I’m really focused on myself and lifting as much as I can.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m good at drawing.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Be on time, how to work with people higher up and be healthy.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Definitely get ready for college and, for sports, I want to try to make it to states for weightlifting.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To become a forensic scientist.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: I appreciate all the moments, I don’t really have a set moment. I’m happy just being there and trying my best.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Kelly Cruz, my JV volleyball coach, and Jesse Schubert, my weightlifting coach.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?

A: I feel like this is repeated, constantly, but chase your dreams and go after what you want. Really strive for it.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Enjoy life while you can, and don’t live with regrets. I have before, and it dragged me down and once I moved past that I realized everything is so great.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Enjoy while I’m playing and acccept that I always knew I wasn’t going to play forever. So enjoy my time while I can.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: I really want to go to Hawaii and while that sounds counteractive because we live on an island, I want to see their perspective and how they deal with being so far from land. It seems different to me.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Drawing, playing video games and sleeping.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Complications with homework and schedules sometimes.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Sleep.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: Go to college, get a degree and do good in life.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yeah, definitely.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: I need to practice my hitting in volleyball. I’ve never gotten proper training in that, but I’d like to try.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It has good sights, but prepare for a hefty bill wherever you go.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Milanesas, it’s breaded meat. My mom’s from Argentina and it’s so good.

Q: You talked about wanting to go into forensic science. What interests you in that career?

A: It seems so interesting to me, and I want to be there analyzing things. I watch shows about it, and it just seems so interesting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Reyes, Greene homer in 9th, send Tigers past Royals 4-3

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes and Riley Greene hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. With one out in the ninth, Reyes tied the game off Royals reliever Joel Payamps (2-2). It was the first homer allowed by Payamps in 26 1/3 innings this season. Greene followed with the first homer of his career.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
855
Followers
2K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy