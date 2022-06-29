Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

In less than 24 hours, Denver's Independence Eve celebration will kick off for the first time since 2019.The Civic Center Conservancy is once again hosting the free concert and fireworks show at Civic Center Park in Denver Sunday July 3. CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia are the hosts for the concert beginning at 5 p.m.On Saturday, crews were in the middle of transitioning the park from hosting a Stanley Cup Parade and rally to hosting Independence Eve."Set up started yesterday. We can kind of feel the excitement in the air here in the park," said Eric Lazzari,...

DENVER, CO ・ 37 MINUTES AGO