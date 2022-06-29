Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Kole Calhoun homered twice and drove in four runs, Martín Pérez won his seventh straight decision and the Texas Rangers beat the New York Mets 7-3 on Saturday. Calhoun hit a three-run shot off spot starter Trevor Williams in the second inning and...
Daniel Castano doesn’t fit the profile of the prototypical starting pitcher seen in MLB today. His fastball isn’t overpowering, averaging around 91 mph. He’s a crafty lefty, a 27-year-old who spent the past two seasons going up and down between the majors and Triple A when the Miami Marlins needed a spot starter or someone who could serve as a long reliever out of the bullpen.
SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Justin Upton homered to tie it in the eighth inning and Abraham Toro singled home the winning run in the ninth to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Oakland Athletics 2-1 Saturday. The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth when Lou...
In less than 24 hours, Denver's Independence Eve celebration will kick off for the first time since 2019.The Civic Center Conservancy is once again hosting the free concert and fireworks show at Civic Center Park in Denver Sunday July 3. CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia are the hosts for the concert beginning at 5 p.m.On Saturday, crews were in the middle of transitioning the park from hosting a Stanley Cup Parade and rally to hosting Independence Eve."Set up started yesterday. We can kind of feel the excitement in the air here in the park," said Eric Lazzari,...
Comments / 0